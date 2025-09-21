BMC Elections 2025: 6500 Booth Level Officers Appointed, Over 70,000 Staff To Be Deployed On Poll Duties

BMC Elections 2025 | File Photo

The hectic preparations for the most-awaited BMC elections are in full force. The BMC election department has appointed 6,500 booth level officers (BLO) and appointments of more than 4,000 staff for management is under process.

Training of Officers Begins

As per officials, a total of 70,000 staff, including that of state government, will be deployed on election duties, including the day of polling. The BMC administration has begun it's officers training for election duties from last month.

Election Timeline

The BMC elections are likely to be held in second week of January 2026, officials say. The extended deadline by the Supreme Court to conduct civic elections in Maharashtra ends on January 31.

Polling Booths to Increase

For the state and national elections held in 2024, the maximum of the staff deployed on election duties was that of the BMC. During assembly elections, there were total of 10,111 polling booths, which are expected the be increased by 500 to 1000 for better poll management.

The corporation has also eastablished a main control room in its headquarter's ground floor, where it's Information Technology section is also located, officials said. The recent scrutiny of the suggestions/objections towards ward demarcation was held here.

State Election Commission Review

Maharashtra State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare last month visited the BMC headquarters reviewing pre-election preparations. Review was taken on division of voter list, classification of proposed polling stations, number voting machines, storage arrangements for voting machines, election literature, facilities at polling stations, officers and staff required for the elections.

Waghmare said that efforts should be taken towards awareness among voters, facilities at the polling booths and other steps for increasing the voting percentage.

The last BMC elections were held in February 2016. For last three years, the BMC is under administrative rule.

494 public feedback for ward demarcation heard

The total number of electoral wards in Mumbai will remain 227. For the ward demarcation, the BMC had called for suggestions/objections after publishing draft ward boundaries. A total of 494 citizens suggestions/objections were heard in between September 10-12. The BMC is expected to notify final ward boundaries between October 3-6.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/