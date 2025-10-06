Maharashtra Politics: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Skips Key Meetings; Political Circles Abuzz Over His Absence

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | File Photo

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday unexpectedly cancelled all his scheduled meetings for the day, sparking speculation in political circles.

The meetings included high-level reviews related to the Industries Department’s sub-committee, connectivity between the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Bullet Train and Metro railway, and discussions on resolving the solid waste management issues in Mumbai and other major cities of Maharashtra. A meeting with officials from the Petroleum Corporation was also called off.

Political Speculation and Internal Discontent

Shinde’s sudden absence drew attention as it came despite his department having circulated the day’s official meeting schedule earlier in the morning. Sources in Mantralaya revealed that Shinde was expected to chair several crucial discussions, and his non-attendance raised questions about possible internal discontent within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Official Clarification

The Deputy Chief Minister has reportedly appeared dissatisfied over certain internal matters in recent weeks, prompting speculation that Monday’s cancellations were deliberate. However, officials from Shinde’s office dismissed the political interpretations, clarifying that he had to attend another meeting at Chief Minister Devendra Fadanv’s official residence, Varsha Bungalow, and later participated in internal party meetings of the Shiv Sena.

Rescheduling of Meetings

According to officials, the meetings cancelled on Monday are likely to be rescheduled in the next few days.

Recent Public Engagements

On Sunday, Shinde was present in Ahilyanagar district alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where both leaders attended a public program. His active participation there makes Monday’s cancellations even more noticeable in the political landscape.

Upcoming State Cabinet Meeting

With the weekly state cabinet meeting scheduled for Tuesday, all eyes are now on whether Deputy Chief Minister Shinde will attend, as his presence or absence could send a significant political signal within the Mahayuti coalition.

