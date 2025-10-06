BMC Elections 2025: Final Boundaries For 227 Wards Published, Officials Working On Voter List | PTI

In an administrative step ahead for the upcoming BMC elections, the government gazette on the boundaries for 227 electoral wards was published on Monday. A total of 494 citizens' suggestions/objections on the draft ward boundaries were heard last month, following which the revised draft was sent to the urban development department. The department sent the final notification to the state election commission (SEC) last week, which approved the final ward boundaries on Monday.

The final notification of all 227 wards (a 150-page document) was published on BMC’s official website immediately after the SEC’s approval. Citizens can read the notification on https://mcgm.gov.in/irj/portal/anonymous/qlBMCElectio2025 . The list includes revised boundaries, population data, and ward-wise divisions across Mumbai’s administrative zones. Additionally, physical copies of the final delimitation maps have been made available at all 24 ward offices, allowing residents to verify their areas of representation in person.

In the next step towards election preparations, the officials will now work on finalising the voters' list. The updated voters' list as of July 1 will be considered for the upcoming civic elections. The corporation will also draw a lottery for the reservation of wards for ST, SC, OBC and women candidates. The political parties expect the lottery for municipal corporations, including the BMC, to be drawn at the end of October or early November, after the reservation process for municipal councils in the state is completed.

The much-anticipated BMC elections are likely to be held in mid-January 2026. The extended deadline given by the Supreme Court to the state election commission ends on January 31. The last BMC polls were held in February 2017. Since the corporators’ term ended in 2022, the BMC has been under administrative rule.