 Tripura CM Manik Saha Inaugurates Eklavya Model Residential Schools To Provide Quality Education To Vulnerable Tribal Students
Tripura CM Manik Saha Inaugurates Eklavya Model Residential Schools To Provide Quality Education To Vulnerable Tribal Students

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) will ensure quality education for the vulnerable tribes of the northeastern state. Out of 21 sanctioned EMRSs, 12 fully residential schools funded by the Union Ministry of Tribal Welfare are made functional with around 5,000 tribal students studying free of cost.

Updated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
Tripura CM Manik Saha Inaugurates Eklavya Model Residential Schools To Provide Quality Education To Vulnerable Tribal Students

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) will ensure quality education for the vulnerable tribes of the northeastern state.

Out of 21 sanctioned EMRSs, 12 fully residential schools funded by the Union Ministry of Tribal Welfare are made functional with around 5,000 tribal students studying free of cost.

"The EMRS was first introduced in the country during 1997-98 financial year but it has gained momentum after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country. The objective of setting up such institutions was to provide equality and holistic education to the vulnerable tribal students", he said after inaugurating EMRS at Jampujala in Sepahijala district.

Initially, the school started its academic journey with 60 students, even though it is capable of accommodating 480 students.

Saha said the EMRS will not only impart quality and holistic education to the vulnerable tribes but also act to preserve their own culture, tradition and language, which is the need of the hour.

Asserting that the government has been trying to develop the socio-economic condition of the tribals, the chief minister said various initiatives have been taken to bring a positive change using education as a tool.

"The Centre has sanctioned the setting up of 21 EMRSs in our state, out of which 12 schools have already been made functional. More than 10,000 tribal students (from class 6 to 12) will be able to study free of cost once all the EMRS start functioning. It will surely bring a positive change in the tribal areas," he said.

Saha added that altogether 29 new hostels have been constructed in the rural areas so that the tribal students could stay and study without any trouble.

At present, around 34,000 tribal students are staying in 407 government-run hostels.

"Steps have also been taken to appoint wardens to run the tribal hostels efficiently. This shows the government's commitment towards the welfare of last-mile people," he added.

An amount of Rs 29 crore was spent to build the new EMRS at Jampuijala.

