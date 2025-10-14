 Himachal Pradesh: Over 1,300 Schools Damaged Due To Monsoon Calamities, Losses Estimated At ₹122 Crore
Over 1,320 schools in Himachal Pradesh were damaged by heavy rains, landslides, and flash floods during the 2025 monsoon, causing losses of around ₹122 crore. Education Minister Rohit Thakur directed speedy repairs, prioritisation of heavily damaged schools, filling vacant posts, and timely utilisation of PDNA funds to restore infrastructure and improve education standards.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
File Pic (Representative Image)

Shimla: More than 1,320 institutions have been affected due to heavy rains, cloudbursts, landslides and flash floods, which caused widespread damage across Himachal Pradesh during the 2025 monsoon season, officials said on Monday.

Presiding over a review meeting with senior officers of the education department to assess the progress of various government schemes, recruitment process and restoration works across the state, Education Minister Rohit Thakur expressed concern over the damage to the education infrastructure in the recent natural calamities -- causing losses of around Rs 122 crore to the education department -- and directed officials to expedite repair works.

He instructed that Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) funds should be used judiciously, prioritising schools that have sustained over 75 per cent damage, and utilisation reports should be submitted within five days, failing which unspent funds would be diverted to schools in urgent need, a statement issued here said.

Thakur also directed all sanctioned posts be immediately sent to the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog and Public Service Commission so that the recruitment process could be initiated without delay and vacancies in schools filled at the earliest, the statement added.

Promoted Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) who do not join their new positions within the specified timeframe will have their promotions revoked, and the next eligible candidate will be allowed to serve, the minister stated.

He also reviewed the engagement of PGTs in classes IX and X and directed deputy directors to identify and share success stories and innovative teaching practices across districts.

Regarding the school inspection process, the minister directed the deputy directors (secondary, elementary, and quality education) to enhance inspection targets to further improve education standards and accountability.

Additionally, he reviewed the implementation of the Dr YS Parmar Vidyarthi Rin Yojna, directing officials to ensure that all eligible students receive education loans at a one per cent interest rate for pursuing higher education.

During the meeting, a presentation highlighting the education department's achievements, reforms and initiatives from January 2023 to date was also made, the statement added.

