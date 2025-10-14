 Delhi: Female Student Sexually Assaulted At South Asian University, Police Launch Probe
Delhi: Female Student Sexually Assaulted At South Asian University, Police Launch Probe

A female student at South Asian University in South Delhi was allegedly sexually assaulted, prompting a police probe. The incident was reported via a PCR call to Maidangarhi Police Station on October 13. An FIR has been filed, the victim is being counselled, and her statement is awaited. Police are investigating the case.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 08:43 AM IST
article-image
Delhi: Female Student Sexually Assaulted At South Asian University, Police Launch Probe | X @vishu_reports

New Delhi: A girl student was allegedly sexually assaulted at the South Asian University in South Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

According to officials, a PCR call was received at Maidangarhi Police Station around 03.00 pm on Monday, October 13, regarding the alleged sexual assault. The call was made by someone known to the victim, police said.

Officials added that the student is being counselled and her statement is yet to be recorded.

"An FIR has been filed and we are looking into the matter," officials said.

Further details are awaited.

About Another Incident

In another incident reported on October 6, an MBBS student was allegedly raped by a man at a hotel in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area.

According to Delhi Police, a complaint was received on Thursday at Adarsh Nagar Police Station from an 18-year-old student, a native of Haryana and pursuing her studies in the national capital. In her complaint to the police, the victim alleged that the accused, who is a resident of Jind in Haryana, invited her to a hotel in Adarsh Nagar for a party, administered intoxicants, and wrongfully confined her and sexually assaulted her.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered, and the police were further investigating the matter.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

