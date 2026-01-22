 Gujarat Shocker: Teen Student Dies By Suicide, Hangs Self With Dupatta At Gandhinagar College Classroom Over Suspected Academic Stress
Gujarat Shocker: Teen Student Dies By Suicide, Hangs Self With Dupatta At Gandhinagar College Classroom Over Suspected Academic Stress

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 08:27 PM IST
Representative Image

Gandhinagar: A tragic incident has occurred in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. A 19-year-old student died by suicide by hanging herself in a college classroom on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Shivani Ahir, a resident of Patan district. She was a first-year BA student and resided at the JM Chaudhary Girls' Hostel in Gandhinagar's Sector 7.

According to police, She went missing from her hostel on the college campus on Wednesday evening. When she could not be found in the hostel, the college administration and security staff began searching the campus and immediately informed her family.

Shivani's family panicked and rushed to the campus, as did the police, who continued the search. Her body was later found hanging in an empty classroom.

"In Sector-7, Gandhinagar, a student living in the girls’ hostel of J.M. Chaudhary College and studying in F.Y. B.A., committed suicide by hanging herself with a dupatta in her classroom," DYSP D.T. Gohil said as qouted by news agency IANS.

Police immediately sent the body for post-mortem examination and lauched a detailed investigation into the matter.

Exam Stress Suspected To Be Cause Of Death

Reportedly,Shivani’s examinations were scheduled to begin soon and she was believed to be under significant academic stress. Investigators suspect exam-related pressure may have force her to take the extreme step.

CCTV footage showed Shivani inside an empty classroom. She stands on top of a desk and ties a dupatta on the ceiling fan. She then comes down, briefly scrolls through her phone and steps back on the desk to hang herself.  There are no reports regarding any suicide note left by the victim.

