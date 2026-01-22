NES Ratnam College To Host The 10th Edition Of Ratnam Startup Fest 2026 In Mumbai |

The Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell) of NES Ratnam College of Arts, Science & Commerce (Autonomous), Bhandup, is set to organize the 10th Edition of Ratnam Startup Fest 2026 on Saturday, 24th January 2026, at its campus in Bhandup (West), Mumbai. Celebrating a decade of fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, the fest continues its mission to transform India from a nation of job seekers into a nation of job creators, in alignment with the Startup India initiative.

With the inspiring motto ‘Inspire. Innovate. Incubate.’, the festival aims to provide a dynamic platform for college and school students, startups, aspiring entrepreneurs, innovators, and researchers to showcase ideas, prototypes, products, and business models while gaining valuable exposure to the startup ecosystem.

The 10th Ratnam Startup Fest is expected to witness participation from over 3,000 students and entrepreneurs, featuring 1,000+ college students, 100+ school students, and startups from across the state. The fest includes a wide range of events such as Startup Expo, Business Idea Lab, Investor’s Pitch Deck, Entrepreneurship Workshops, Paper & Poster Presentations, Enablement Spaces, and Food & Non-Food Stalls.

A major highlight of the event is the Investor’s Pitch Deck, where shortlisted teams will pitch their ideas before an esteemed panel of startup enablers, incubators, investors, and industry experts, offering participants invaluable mentorship, networking, and potential funding opportunities.

The festival will host a distinguished panel of delegates, speakers, mentors, and dignitaries, including renowned entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, government officials, academicians, and innovation experts such as Dr. R. Varadarajan, Dr. Balasubramanian V., Prof. David Wittenberg, Dr. Suvarna Pise Tapkir, Dr. M.S. Kamath, Mr. Debraj Dam, Mr. Amit Singhania, Ms. Meenakshi Seth, Mr. Yogesh Kudale, and several others.

A series of entrepreneurship workshops will be conducted throughout the day on topics such as leadership strategies, idea execution, consumerism, personal branding, wealth protection, and entrepreneurial skill development, ensuring holistic learning for participants at all stages of their entrepreneurial journey.

The fest also places strong emphasis on research and thought leadership, with paper and poster presentation themes covering mentorship, family businesses, market research, women entrepreneurship, entrepreneurial education, government policies, and cultural influences on entrepreneurship.

Speaking about the event, the organizing committee emphasized that Ratnam Startup Fest has grown into one of the most prestigious startup festivals in Mumbai’s central suburbs, creating meaningful industry-academia linkages and empowering young innovators with real-world exposure.

The event will conclude with a Valedictory Ceremony, celebrating innovation, excellence, and entrepreneurial spirit, and recognizing outstanding participants with certificates and awards.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, 24th January 2026, 8:00 AM onwards

Venue: NES Ratnam College of Arts, Science & Commerce (Autonomous), NES Complex, Bhandup (West), Mumbai – 400078

Contact: ecell@ratnamcollege.edu.in / Instagram: @ecellratnam