AFCAT 1 Admit Card 2026 Issued At afcat.edcil.co.in; Here's How To Download

AFCAT 1 Admit Card 2026 Issued | afcat.edcil.co.in

AFCAT 1 Admit Card 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has issued the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1 admit card 2026 on the official portal of AFCAT afcat.edcil.co.in. Candidates who have registered for the AFCAT 01/2026 exam can now access their hall tickets by using their user ID and password.

Aspirants are urged to log in with their registered credentials and download their admit card as soon as possible. They must thoroughly verify all of the information on the document and make the proper travel arrangements.

AFCAT 1 Admit Card 2026: How to download?

To download the AFCAT 1 2026 Hall Ticket, applicants can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AFCAT at afcat.edcil.co.in.

Step 2: After this, aspirants need to log in using the details such as their registered email ID and password.

Step 3: Now, the AFCAT 1 2026 Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download the AFCAT 1 2026 Admit Card and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to download the AFCAT 1 Hall Ticket 2026

Note: To the examination centre, aspirants must have a printed copy of their admit card as well as a valid photo ID. Entry is not permitted without a hall ticket.

AFCAT 1 Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned

Applicants must carefully review their name, portrait, signature, examination centre information, and reporting time as specified on their admitcard.

AFCAT 1 2026: City Intimation Slip

Previously, the IAF provided the AFCAT 1 city intimation slip, which informed candidates about the location of their examination centre. The city notification slip was delivered by registered email addresses and mobile numbers, as well as being posted on the official website.

Nonetheless, it has been clearly noted that the municipal intimation slip does not serve as an admit card, allowing the candidate entry into the exam centre.

AFCAT 1 2026 Hall Ticket: Helpline

In the event of a discrepancy, applicants should promptly contact the appropriate authorities via the official portal.