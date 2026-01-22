THE World University Rankings By Subject 2026: US, UK Dominate Globally; IISc Bangalore Stands Out For India

THE World University Rankings by Subject 2026 | timeshighereducation.com

THE World University Rankings by Subject 2026 has been released by the Times Higher Education (THE) on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. Applicants can access the list on the official website of THE at timeshighereducation.com.

According to the list, institutions from the United States and the United Kingdom maintained their lead in worldwide rankings. Meanwhile, China’s Peking University has entered the global top 10, driven by its impressive performance in teaching quality and industry collaboration.

THE World University Rankings by Subject 2026: IISc Bangalore under 100

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore stood out as the only Indian institution to secure a place among the global top 100 in any subject this year, earning a sub-100 rank in Computer Science and marking India’s lone strong presence globally.

a. Engineering: Lovely Professional University featured in the 251–300 range, while Graphic Era University and Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences were placed in the 301–400 band, reflecting a mixed overall performance by Indian universities.

b. Law: O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) emerged as India’s top-ranked institution, securing a position in the 251–300 global bracket, with the University of Delhi following in the 301–400 range.

c. Medical and Health: The Central University of Punjab and Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences also fall within the 251–300 band. Universities such as Amity University Noida, Banaras Hindu University, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Panjab University and Lovely Professional University are ranked in the 301–400 category.

d. Computer Science: Amity University featured in the 251–300 range, while Jamia Millia Islamia was placed in the 301–400 band, alongside Symbiosis International University and the Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology.

Direct link to check the complete list

About the THE World University Rankings by Subject 2026

The THE World University Rankings by Subject 2026, released by Times Higher Education, evaluate universities across multiple disciplines based on teaching, research quality, citations, international outlook, and industry income. The rankings highlight global academic strengths, emerging trends, and subject-wise performance of institutions worldwide.