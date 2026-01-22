BTSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2026: Application Process Extended; Check Selection Process & Fees Structure Here

BTSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2026 | btsc.bihar.gov.in

BTSC Junior Engineer (JE) Recruitment 2026: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has extended the application date for Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment 2026. Qualified applicants can submit their applications on the official website of BTSC at btsc.bihar.gov.in. The new deadline to submit applications online is January 30, 2026. Previously, the deadline for accepting applications was January 12, 2026.

BTSC JE Recruitment 2026: Revised dates

As per the revised schedule, the online registration process for BTSC JE Recruitment 2026 began on December 12, 2025, and eligible candidates can submit their applications until January 30, 2026. The cut-off date for age calculation has been fixed as August 1, 2025, and applicants are advised to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before applying.

BTSC JE Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive aims to fill 2,809 Junior Engineer posts across various government departments in Bihar.

a. Junior Engineer (Civil): 2,653

b. Junior Engineer (Electrical): 86

c. Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 70

BTSC JE Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To submit the application form, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BTSC at btsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the BTSC Junior Engineer recruitment 2025 notification, under the ‘Recruitment’ section.

Step 3: After this, applicants need to register using details such as a valid email address and mobile number.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, upload the needed documents, make the payment and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

BTSC JE Recruitment 2026: Application fees

Those enrolling for the BTSC Junior Engineer recruitment 2026 must submit a non-refundable application fee of Rs.100. The fee should be paid online using the payment mechanism provided by the official portal.

BTSC JE Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection process will be conducted in three stages. Candidates will first have to appear for a written examination, followed by document verification. Those who successfully clear these stages will then undergo a medical examination. Only applicants who qualify at every stage of the recruitment process will be considered for final appointment.