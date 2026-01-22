CUET PG 2026: Extended Registration Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Important Dates & Other Details Here

CUET PG Registration 2026 | exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/

CUET PG Registration 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registration session for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Programs (CUET PG) 2026 tomorrow, January 23, 2026. Interested applicants can submit applications on the official website of NTA CUET PG at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/. The NTA delayed the registration date twice; the registration window was scheduled to close on January 20, 2026.

CUET PG Registration 2026: Important dates

The revised schedule for CUET PG 2026 is as follows:

1. The online application process began on December 14, 2025, and candidates can submit their application forms until January 23, 2026.

2. The last date to pay the application fee is January 25, 2026.

3. Applicants will be able to edit their forms during the correction window from January 28 to January 30, 2026.

4. The examination city details and admit card download dates will be announced later.

5. The CUET PG 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted in March 2026.

Read the official notice here

CUET PG Registration 2026: How to apply?

To register for CUET PG 2026, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA CUET PG at nta.ac.in or exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CUET PG 2026 registration link.

Step 3: After this, finish the online registration by providing basic personal and academic details and then log in using the generated credentials, such as application number and password.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, select the preferred programme & examination city, upload the necessary documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to register for CUET PG 2026

CUET PG 2026: Exam pattern

As per the official notification, CUET PG 2026 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode with a uniform exam pattern across subjects. Each paper will be of 90 minutes duration and consist of 75 multiple-choice questions. Candidates can opt for a maximum of four question papers. The medium of the exam will be English and Hindi, except for language papers, M.Tech, and Acharya courses. Language papers will be conducted in the respective language, while M.Tech and Higher Science papers will be held only in English.