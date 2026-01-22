 RSSB Rajasthan Grade 4 Final Answer Key 2026 Out; Here's How To Download At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
RSSB has released the Rajasthan Grade 4 Final Answer Key 2026 on rssb.rajasthan.gov.in for candidates who appeared in the written exam held in September 2025. Issued after reviewing objections, the final key is available shift-wise and helps candidates verify responses for the recruitment of 53,749 Grade 4 posts across Rajasthan government departments.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 11:36 AM IST
RSSB Rajasthan Grade 4 Final Answer Key 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has made available the Rajasthan Grade 4 final answer key 2026 on the official website of RSSB Rajasthan at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. This final answer key will be for the candidates who took the Rajasthan Grade 4 written exam.

RSSB Rajasthan Grade 4 Final Answer Key 2026: How to download?

To download the final answer key, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Answer Key" or "Latest Notifications" option.

Step 3: After this, click on the ‘Rajasthan Grade 4 final answer key 2026’ link.

Step 4: Next, choose the right answer key for the morning shift or evening shift and then open the PDF file.

Step 5: Download the RSSB Rajasthan Grade 4 Final Answer Key 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the RSSB Rajasthan Grade 4 Final Answer Key 2026

The final answer key has been released following an examination of all applicant objections to the interim answer key. This final version includes the answers accepted by the Board for the recruitment procedure. It is critical to get the right answer key based on the date of the examination that the person took.

Answer keys are created separately for tests administered in the morning and evening shifts on various dates. The final answer key allows applicants to double-check their responses.

RSSB Rajasthan Grade 4 written exam 2026

The Rajasthan Grade 4 written test was held on September 19, 20, and 21, 2025, at various examination locations throughout the state. The recruitment process is underway to fill 53,749 Grade 4 positions in various departments of the Rajasthan government.

