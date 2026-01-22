 NIFTEE Stage 1 Application 2026: Correction Process Ends Today At exams.nta.nic.in/niftee; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNIFTEE Stage 1 Application 2026: Correction Process Ends Today At exams.nta.nic.in/niftee; Check Details Here

NIFTEE Stage 1 Application 2026: Correction Process Ends Today At exams.nta.nic.in/niftee; Check Details Here

NTA will close the NIFTEE Stage 1 application correction window for 2026 today, January 22, at 11:50 pm. Registered candidates can edit limited personal, academic, category and exam city details on the official portal. Once submitted, corrected forms will be final and no further changes will be allowed.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 10:52 AM IST
article-image
NIFTEE Stage 1 Application 2026 Correction Window | exams.nta.nic.in/niftee

NIFTEE Stage 1 Application Correction Window 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the correction process for NIFTEE 2026 Stage 1 applications today, January 22 (11:50 p.m.). Applicants who have enrolled for the exam can now change certain details of their applications. This rectification window was open from January 21, 2026 and will end today, January 22, 2026, at 11:50 p.m.

What details can be changed?

During the correction window, NTA has permitted candidates to edit only selected fields in their CUET PG application forms. Applicants can make limited changes to personal details such as name, father’s or mother’s name (one-time correction), date of birth and gender. They can also update category, sub-category or PwBD status, academic details from Class 10 to post-graduation, exam city preferences and programme selection, where applicable.

What details can't be edited?

FPJ Shorts
Bangladesh Cricketers Set To Meet National Sports Adviser As ICC T20 World Cup Participation Remains In Doubt: Reports
Bangladesh Cricketers Set To Meet National Sports Adviser As ICC T20 World Cup Participation Remains In Doubt: Reports
Bhandup BEST Bus Accident: Mumbai Police Oppose Bail For Driver Santosh Sawant In Fatal Mishap That Killed 4
Bhandup BEST Bus Accident: Mumbai Police Oppose Bail For Driver Santosh Sawant In Fatal Mishap That Killed 4
New Zealand: Landslides Devastate Campground & House In North Island; Rescue Efforts Underway
New Zealand: Landslides Devastate Campground & House In North Island; Rescue Efforts Underway
'No AI Policy When?': Ekta Kapoor's No Phone Policy On Naagin 7 Set Sparks Fan Reactions
'No AI Policy When?': Ekta Kapoor's No Phone Policy On Naagin 7 Set Sparks Fan Reactions

Mobile number, email ID, permanent or current address, and uploaded signature are all non-editable fields. Any fee increases resulting from category or programme changes must be paid online immediately.

Read Also
CUET PG 2026: Registration Date Extended Till January 23; Apply At exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg
article-image

NIFTEE Application 2026: How to make the correction?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to make the correction on the NIFTEE application 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of NIFTEE at exams.nta.nic.in/niftee.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the application correction link and then log in using the details such as application number and password.

Step 3: Now, candidates can edit the permitted fields carefully and then submit all the details carefully.

Step 4: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to make the correction

About the NIFTEE Stage 1 Application 2026

The National Institute of Fashion Technology administers the NIFTEE, an entrance exam for admission to several undergraduate and graduate courses in design, fashion, and management. A single inaccuracy in the application form can disrupt the entire admission process, from the distribution of the admit card to seat allocation. The NTA has warned that once submitted, the amended form will be final and cannot be altered. No additional modifications will be considered.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NIFTEE Stage 1 Application 2026: Correction Process Ends Today At exams.nta.nic.in/niftee; Check...
NIFTEE Stage 1 Application 2026: Correction Process Ends Today At exams.nta.nic.in/niftee; Check...
CLAT 2nd Seat Allotment Result 2026 Released At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Candidates Must Confirm...
CLAT 2nd Seat Allotment Result 2026 Released At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Candidates Must Confirm...
IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2025 Declared At ibps.in; Download Link Active Till January 27
IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2025 Declared At ibps.in; Download Link Active Till January 27
NMMC Hosts Cultural, Literary Events To Celebrate Marathi Language Conservation Fortnight In Navi...
NMMC Hosts Cultural, Literary Events To Celebrate Marathi Language Conservation Fortnight In Navi...
Maharashtra CET Cell Launches Rural Outreach Programme To Boost Awareness And Registrations
Maharashtra CET Cell Launches Rural Outreach Programme To Boost Awareness And Registrations