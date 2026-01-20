 CUET PG 2026: Registration Date Extended Till January 23; Apply At exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg
NTA has extended the CUET PG 2026 registration deadline to January 23, 2026, after it was earlier set to close on January 20. Candidates can pay the application fee till January 25, while the correction window will be open from January 28 to January 30. Applications can be submitted at exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 05:56 PM IST
article-image
CUET PG 2026: Registration Date Extended | cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in

CUET PG Registration 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again extended the registration deadline for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026. According to the official announcement, those who still need to apply are now given further time to finish the application procedure. They can continue to submit their CUET PG 2026 applications until January 23, 2026. Previously, the registration process was set to end today, January 20, 2026.

The official notice reads, "Therefore, NTA informs all candidates that the last date for submission of the online application form for CUET (PG) 2026 has been extended to 23 January 2026 (up to 11:50 P.M.), enabling the aspiring candidates to complete their application form."

CUET PG Registration 2026: Revised schedule

As per the revised schedule for CUET PG 2026, candidates can submit their applications until January 23, 2026. The deadline for paying the application fee is January 25, 2026. Applicants will also be able to make corrections to their forms during the correction window from January 28 to January 30, 2026.

CUET PG Registration 2026: How to apply?

To submit the application form, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA CUET PG at nta.ac.in or exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CUET PG 2026 registration link.

Step 3: After this, applicants need to finish the online registration by providing basic details and then log in using the generated details, such as the application number and password.

Step 4: After this, fill out the application form, select the preferred programme & examination city, upload the required documents, make the payment and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link for CUET PG Registration 2026

CUET PG Registration 2026: Application fees

In India, the application fee structure is ₹1,400 for General category candidates, ₹1,200 for OBC-NCL and EWS, ₹1,100 for SC, ST and Third Gender applicants, and ₹1,000 for PwD candidates, covering up to two papers. An additional fee applies for extra papers—₹700 for General and ₹600 for other categories. For candidates applying from outside India, the fee is approximately ₹7,000 for up to two papers, with an extra ₹3,500 charged for each additional paper, while category-wise overseas rates are specified separately.

