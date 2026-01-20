OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Notification For 312 Positions Released At opsc.gov.in; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 | opsc.gov.in

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the notification for the position of Assistant Professor (Broad Speciality) with the Odisha Medical Education Service (OMES) cadre. Candidates interested may apply online using the official OPSC portal at opsc.gov.in. Application fees for all categories have been waived.

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

As per the official notice, a total of 312 positions are available in medical specialities such as Anatomy, Pathology, Surgery, Paediatrics, Ophthalmology, and Anaesthesiology. 12 of these roles are expressly earmarked for people with impairments.

Those who have been chosen will be appointed at Academic Level 12 in accordance with the ORSP (MCT), 2019, as well as other government benefits. The post has job security, advancement opportunities, and other benefits associated with a government medical teaching function.

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Important dates

The recruitment notification was published on January 19, 2026. The deadline for online applications is January 27, 2026, and it will remain open until February 3, 2026, at 5 p.m.

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Education qualification: Aspirants must hold a postgraduate degree in a relevant medical discipline recognised by the National Medical Commission (NMC). In addition, one year of post-graduate senior residency or tutoring experience in the same speciality is necessary.

b. Age limit: As of January 1, 2025, applicants must be between the ages of 21 and 45, with exceptions for applicants from restricted categories, women, and people with disabilities.

About the OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026

The OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 is conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission to fill teaching vacancies in government colleges across the state. The selection process includes screening, an interview, and verification as per eligibility and UGC norms.