 OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Notification For 312 Positions Released At opsc.gov.in; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Notification For 312 Positions Released At opsc.gov.in; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Notification For 312 Positions Released At opsc.gov.in; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

OPSC has released the Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 notification for 312 Broad Speciality posts under the OMES cadre. Online applications are open from January 27 to February 3, 2026, with no application fee. Eligible candidates aged 21–45 will be appointed at Academic Level 12 with government benefits.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 05:14 PM IST
article-image
OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 | opsc.gov.in

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the notification for the position of Assistant Professor (Broad Speciality) with the Odisha Medical Education Service (OMES) cadre. Candidates interested may apply online using the official OPSC portal at opsc.gov.in. Application fees for all categories have been waived.

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

As per the official notice, a total of 312 positions are available in medical specialities such as Anatomy, Pathology, Surgery, Paediatrics, Ophthalmology, and Anaesthesiology. 12 of these roles are expressly earmarked for people with impairments.

Those who have been chosen will be appointed at Academic Level 12 in accordance with the ORSP (MCT), 2019, as well as other government benefits. The post has job security, advancement opportunities, and other benefits associated with a government medical teaching function.

FPJ Shorts
887 ATMs Activated Across India To Empower Users: Department Of Posts
887 ATMs Activated Across India To Empower Users: Department Of Posts
1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts Case: ‘Abu Salem May Abscond, Could Cause Serious Issues Between India–Portugal Ties,’ Maharashtra Govt Tells HC
1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts Case: ‘Abu Salem May Abscond, Could Cause Serious Issues Between India–Portugal Ties,’ Maharashtra Govt Tells HC
'One Of The Biggest...': Astrologer Predicts Box Office Fate Of Sunny Deol Starrer Border 2
'One Of The Biggest...': Astrologer Predicts Box Office Fate Of Sunny Deol Starrer Border 2
Viral Video Shows Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf, Who Posted Derogatory Operation Sindoor Picture, Concede Last Ball SIX To Knock Team Out Of BPL
Viral Video Shows Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf, Who Posted Derogatory Operation Sindoor Picture, Concede Last Ball SIX To Knock Team Out Of BPL

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Important dates

The recruitment notification was published on January 19, 2026. The deadline for online applications is January 27, 2026, and it will remain open until February 3, 2026, at 5 p.m.

Read Also
Viral Video: Rajasthan’s Jodhpur District School Students Shave Heads To Support Young Cancer...
article-image

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Education qualification: Aspirants must hold a postgraduate degree in a relevant medical discipline recognised by the National Medical Commission (NMC). In addition, one year of post-graduate senior residency or tutoring experience in the same speciality is necessary.

b. Age limit: As of January 1, 2025, applicants must be between the ages of 21 and 45, with exceptions for applicants from restricted categories, women, and people with disabilities.

About the OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026

The OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 is conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission to fill teaching vacancies in government colleges across the state. The selection process includes screening, an interview, and verification as per eligibility and UGC norms.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CUET PG 2026: Registration Date Extended Till January 23; Apply At exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg
CUET PG 2026: Registration Date Extended Till January 23; Apply At exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg
Podar International School CISCE Showcases Young Talent At Art & Science Exhibition In Kalyan Near...
Podar International School CISCE Showcases Young Talent At Art & Science Exhibition In Kalyan Near...
OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Notification For 312 Positions Released At opsc.gov.in;...
OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Notification For 312 Positions Released At opsc.gov.in;...
AILET 2026 Second Merit List Releasing Tomorrow At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
AILET 2026 Second Merit List Releasing Tomorrow At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
Viral Video: Rajasthan’s Jodhpur District School Students Shave Heads To Support Young Cancer...
Viral Video: Rajasthan’s Jodhpur District School Students Shave Heads To Support Young Cancer...