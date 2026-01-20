Viral Video: Rajasthan’s Jodhpur District School Students Shave Heads To Support Young Cancer Patient, Win Hearts Online

Viral Video: School Students Shave Heads To Support Young Cancer Patient | Instagram

Viral Video: One heartwarming video from Rajasthan's Jodhpur district is doing the rounds on social media, in which the entire school getting together with a young cancer patient. The video depicts students and teachers shaving their heads in support of the girl who has lost all her hair due to the treatments she is undergoing for cancer.

To ensure that she feels encouraged, accepted, and appreciated, it was decided that the school would come together in support of the girl. In the viral video, classmates can be seen lining up one by one to shave their heads, many smiling and cheering to uplift the young girl’s spirits.

The teachers and staff join in, emphasising that she is not alone on her journey. The scene is very emotional and yet warm, taking a painful experience and turning it into a positive image of love and strength. The girl appears to be very moved and perhaps relieved that she is not alone in her experience.

The video has gone viral, receiving appreciation from thousands. People consider it a reminder that doing a small good deed in life can make a remarkable difference in the long run. They also appreciate the school for encouraging such actions.

This viral moment has become a phenomenal example of how unity and kindness are capable of lifting a person when they are fighting their toughest battles in life.

Netizens reactions

As soon as the video went viral on social media. The netizens started dropping their opinions in the comment section. One user wrote, "Someone has rightly said, kindness needs heart not money. Some sweet words, some sweet efforts and genuine intentions." Another user said, "No words." A third user commented, "That's what heroes do."