 Maharashtra Govt Approves 11 Posts For Minority Training And Research Institute After Long Delay
Eighteen months after approving the Minority Training and Research Institute, the Maharashtra government has cleared 11 posts to kickstart its functioning. MLA Rais Shaikh has urged swift appointments, funding and coaching programmes for minority youth.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 05:16 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra government approves 11 posts for Minority Training and Research Institute after prolonged delay in operationalising the body | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 22: More than a year and a half after setting up the Minority Training and Research Institute (MRTI), the Mahayuti government has approved 11 posts for the institute.

The state cabinet approved the establishment of MRTI on August 7, 2024. However, while the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Organisation (SARTHI), Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (MAHAJYOTI) and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) began functioning immediately and received substantial grants, MRTI’s progress remained stalled due to a lack of manpower.

Demand for early rollout

Welcoming the government’s decision, Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh, who has been consistently following the issue, said the MRTI should launch coaching classes for competitive exams for minority youth at the earliest. “Now that the government has approved 11 posts, it should fast-track the appointment of staff,” said Shaikh.

According to the Government Resolution (GR), staff will be appointed on deputation until regular recruitment is completed so the institute’s work can begin.

Call for funding and leadership

Shaikh emphasised that coaching and guidance for competitive examinations must start as soon as possible. “A full-time Executive Director should be appointed, and adequate funds must be provided. There should be no discrimination between MRTI and institutions meant for other communities. As the headquarters is in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a website should be launched immediately for the convenience of youth across the state,” remarked Shaikh.

Pointing out that only around 2 per cent of students from minority communities reach graduation, Shaikh added that it is vital for the institute to offer PhD scholarships.

Background Data Highlights Education Gap

Higher Education Enrolment (Minority): Approximately 4.8% to 5.2% (national average for Muslims specifically is often lower than other groups).

Graduation Attainment: Approximately 2% of youth from certain minority pockets reach graduation.

Civil Services Representation: Minority representation in state-level gazetted posts typically ranges between 2% and 6%, depending on the department.

Literacy Rate (Maharashtra minorities): While the state average is high (approximately 82%), certain minority-concentrated districts show a significant gap in secondary school completion.

