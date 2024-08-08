Maharashtra: Cabinet Approves New 'Minority Research And Training Institute' (MRTI) To Boost Socio-Economic Development | X

Mumbai: The Maharashtra state cabinet has decided to establish a new 'Minority Research and Training Institute' (MRTI), modeled on existing institutions such as 'TARTI', 'BARTI', 'Sarathi', 'Mahajyoti', and 'Amrut'. This initiative aims to address the socio-economic challenges faced by the state's minority communities and promote their overall development.

The proposal for MRTI was under consideration and received approval in the cabinet meeting held today. Ajit Pawar has been actively working to advance development plans for the state's Muslim and minority communities.

Setting up the Minority Research and Training Institute (MRTI) is a welcome move, but the government must allocate funds immediately! I've written multiple letters urging action for minority students who have been deprived of benefits from programs like BARTI and Mahajyoti.



This… pic.twitter.com/bXBQx5IkZV — Rais Shaikh (@rais_shk) August 7, 2024

In the recently presented budget, the government increased the loan guarantee limit for schemes under the Maulana Azad Minority Economic Development Corporation from Rs 30 crore to Rs 500 crore. Additionally, the budget introduced a scholarship scheme for foreign education aimed at minority students, starting from the 2024-25 academic year.

Earlier in March, the cabinet decided to set up a Minority Commissioner's Office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and establish minority cells at the district level. The MRTI decision builds on these efforts.

The cabinet has approved the creation of 11 positions for the MRTI and allocated a total budget of Rs 6.25 crore for staff salaries, office expenses, research into backwardness, and training.