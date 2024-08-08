 Maharashtra: Cabinet Approves New 'Minority Research And Training Institute' (MRTI) To Boost Socio-Economic Development
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Cabinet Approves New 'Minority Research And Training Institute' (MRTI) To Boost Socio-Economic Development

Maharashtra: Cabinet Approves New 'Minority Research And Training Institute' (MRTI) To Boost Socio-Economic Development

The Maharashtra state cabinet has decided to establish a new 'Minority Research and Training Institute' (MRTI), modeled on existing institutions such as 'TARTI', 'BARTI', 'Sarathi', 'Mahajyoti', and 'Amrut'.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 12:02 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Cabinet Approves New 'Minority Research And Training Institute' (MRTI) To Boost Socio-Economic Development | X

Mumbai: The Maharashtra state cabinet has decided to establish a new 'Minority Research and Training Institute' (MRTI), modeled on existing institutions such as 'TARTI', 'BARTI', 'Sarathi', 'Mahajyoti', and 'Amrut'. This initiative aims to address the socio-economic challenges faced by the state's minority communities and promote their overall development.

The proposal for MRTI was under consideration and received approval in the cabinet meeting held today. Ajit Pawar has been actively working to advance development plans for the state's Muslim and minority communities.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Citizens Launch Mass Movement To Revive Declining BEST Bus Service Amid Fleet Reduction And Service Issues
Mumbai: Citizens Launch Mass Movement To Revive Declining BEST Bus Service Amid Fleet Reduction And Service Issues
Mumbai: Special PMLA Court Denies Bail To Chairman Of Medical College Trust In ₹65.70 Crore Money Laundering Case
Mumbai: Special PMLA Court Denies Bail To Chairman Of Medical College Trust In ₹65.70 Crore Money Laundering Case
Mumbai: Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar Launches 'Safe Web For Children' Initiative To Combat Online Exploitation
Mumbai: Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar Launches 'Safe Web For Children' Initiative To Combat Online Exploitation
Lab-Created Synthetic Diamonds Used As Cover For Massive Money Laundering Operation: ED Investigation
Lab-Created Synthetic Diamonds Used As Cover For Massive Money Laundering Operation: ED Investigation

In the recently presented budget, the government increased the loan guarantee limit for schemes under the Maulana Azad Minority Economic Development Corporation from Rs 30 crore to Rs 500 crore. Additionally, the budget introduced a scholarship scheme for foreign education aimed at minority students, starting from the 2024-25 academic year.

Earlier in March, the cabinet decided to set up a Minority Commissioner's Office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and establish minority cells at the district level. The MRTI decision builds on these efforts.

Read Also
Maharashtra State Government Responds To MSRTC Workers' Union Protest Threat
article-image

The cabinet has approved the creation of 11 positions for the MRTI and allocated a total budget of Rs 6.25 crore for staff salaries, office expenses, research into backwardness, and training.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Citizens Launch Mass Movement To Revive Declining BEST Bus Service Amid Fleet Reduction And...

Mumbai: Citizens Launch Mass Movement To Revive Declining BEST Bus Service Amid Fleet Reduction And...

Mumbai: Special PMLA Court Denies Bail To Chairman Of Medical College Trust In ₹65.70 Crore Money...

Mumbai: Special PMLA Court Denies Bail To Chairman Of Medical College Trust In ₹65.70 Crore Money...

Mumbai: Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar Launches 'Safe Web For Children' Initiative To Combat...

Mumbai: Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar Launches 'Safe Web For Children' Initiative To Combat...

Lab-Created Synthetic Diamonds Used As Cover For Massive Money Laundering Operation:...

Lab-Created Synthetic Diamonds Used As Cover For Massive Money Laundering Operation:...

Navi Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Girl From Seawood Found Murdered In DPS Lake, Suspected Killer Missing

Navi Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Girl From Seawood Found Murdered In DPS Lake, Suspected Killer Missing