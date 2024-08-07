 Maharashtra State Government Responds To MSRTC Workers' Union Protest Threat
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra State Government Responds To MSRTC Workers' Union Protest Threat

Maharashtra State Government Responds To MSRTC Workers' Union Protest Threat

Previously, the workers' union had issued a stern ultimatum to initiate protest action from August 9 if their demands were not met satisfactorily.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

In anticipation of the impending protest announced by the workers' unions of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) starting August 9, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde chaired a crucial meeting on Wednesday at Mantralaya. "The meeting focused on addressing the grievances raised by the workers' union through a high-level committee tasked with reviewing their demands and submitting a comprehensive report within a week" said an official.

According to sources, chief Minister Shinde affirmed the state government's proactive stance, highlighting plans to procure an additional 2,000 new buses aimed at bolstering the corporation's revenue streams.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Ghatkopar Unit In Turmoil As Prakash Mehta Challenges Sitting MLA Parag Shah
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Ghatkopar Unit In Turmoil As Prakash Mehta Challenges Sitting MLA Parag Shah
'Should Not Touch It': John Abraham SLAMMED For Holding Manu Bhaker's Olympics Medal In Viral Photo
'Should Not Touch It': John Abraham SLAMMED For Holding Manu Bhaker's Olympics Medal In Viral Photo
Lily Collins Reveals How Emily In Paris Helped Her Overcome Personal Struggles: 'Not Afraid Of Colours Anymore'
Lily Collins Reveals How Emily In Paris Helped Her Overcome Personal Struggles: 'Not Afraid Of Colours Anymore'
Paris Olympics 2024: Kangana Ranaut Calls Vinesh Phogat 'Sherni' After Taking Dig At Her Over Wrestlers' Protest
Paris Olympics 2024: Kangana Ranaut Calls Vinesh Phogat 'Sherni' After Taking Dig At Her Over Wrestlers' Protest
Read Also
Maharashtra: Maratha Leader Manoj Jarange-Patil's Hunger Agitation Intensifies, State Govt Anxious
article-image

The meeting, convened in the Cabinet Hall of the Secretariat, saw the participation of key officials including Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Additional Chief Secretaries Dr. I.S. Chahal, Sanjay Sethi (Transport Department), and O.P. Gupta (Finance Department), alongside leaders of the workers' unions Sandeep Shinde and Hanumant Tate.

"Discussions during the session encompassed a wide array of demands put forth by the workers' union, notably advocating for equitable pay scales comparable to state government employees, the implementation of the seventh pay commission, resolution of pending salary arrears, disbursement of overdue dearness allowances, reconciliation of previous agreement discrepancies, procedural reforms in discipline and applications, and the extension of a cashless medical scheme to encompass all employees" said an official.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Maratha Leader Manoj Jarange-Patil's Hunger Agitation Intensifies, State Govt Anxious
article-image

Previously, the workers' union had issued a stern ultimatum to initiate protest action from August 9 if their demands were not met satisfactorily.

"The state government remains committed to fostering dialogue and finding constructive solutions to address the concerns raised by the MSRTC workers' union" said an official who was also present in the meeting.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Ghatkopar Unit In Turmoil As Prakash Mehta Challenges...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Ghatkopar Unit In Turmoil As Prakash Mehta Challenges...

NDPS Case Against Mamta Kulkarni Manifestly Frivolous And Vexatious: Bombay HC

NDPS Case Against Mamta Kulkarni Manifestly Frivolous And Vexatious: Bombay HC

Mumbai: MHADA To Start Process For Lottery Of 2,030 Apartments From August 9; Check Details Here

Mumbai: MHADA To Start Process For Lottery Of 2,030 Apartments From August 9; Check Details Here

Mira-Bhayandar: IIT Mumbai Is Now MBMC’s Official Knowledge Partner For Next 5 Years

Mira-Bhayandar: IIT Mumbai Is Now MBMC’s Official Knowledge Partner For Next 5 Years

Mumbai: BMC Official Including 2 Others Booked By ACB In Graft Case

Mumbai: BMC Official Including 2 Others Booked By ACB In Graft Case