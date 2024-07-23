Maharashtra: Maratha Leader Manoj Jarange-Patil's Hunger Agitation Intensifies, State Govt Anxious

Manoj Jarange-Patil | PTI

Pune: Maratha leader Manoj Jarange-Patil’s hunger agitation for the fifth time in the past 18 months is now giving the state government pangs of anxiety.

About Manoj Jarange-Patil's Hunger Strike

Jarange-Patil’s stir, which now entered the fourth day, has become a raging issue in Marathwada, where the BJP lost badly in the recent Lok Sabha polls against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). On top of this, the counter-agitation by OBC leaders Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare has created tension in the Beed and Jalna districts.

On Monday, Jarange-Patil spoke with the media, making it clear that he had nothing against the OBC community but remained firm on his demand that the reservation given to eligible Maratha candidates be extended to their families and distant relatives (‘sagesoyare’ in Marathi).

“I think some political leaders are misquoting me. I have nothing against the OBC community