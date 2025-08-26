Maharashtra Govt Extends ₹25,000 Grants To 1,800 Bhajan Mandals, Lists Criteria For Availing Aid | File Photo

Mumbai: After announcing to extend a grant of Rs 25,000 each to 1,800 registered bhajan mandals, the state government has listed the criteria for availing the aid. For benefiting from the scheme, modelled on first-come, first-served basis, each mandal is required to have 20 members. They must be fully engaged in this vocation and perform 50 bhajan programmes annually.

About The Process Of Submission

The process of submission of applications online recently started and the last date is September 6. To Rs 4.5 crore to the state exchequer, the decision comes at a time when the civic and local body elections are expected to be announced anytime in the near future. It has been widely discussed in the political circles that major parties try to align themselves with bhajan mandals due to their spiritual leanings and connect with the devotees.

The provision of allowing mandals to avail grants twice – which evoked criticism from various quarters also qualifies – specifies that a mandal has to wait for three years for applying again after receiving the first grant, stated a government resolution issued on Monday. Those who qualify for the current year will be able to apply for another round of the grants in 2028 – a year ahead of the Lok Sabha and the state assembly elections.

The 20-member criteria for each of the 1,800 bhajan mandals makes it to 36,000 members directly connected to the cultural affairs department. The grant can be spent on purchasing harmonium, mridang, pakhawaj, veena, tambora and hand cymbals. The Mahayuti government's initiative mirrors the move of the then Congress-led alliance government, which, in 2008, had announced grants to traditional folk arts for their preservation and promotion.

The current dispensation has also decided to add bhajan mandals to the list of five categories of traditional folk arts under which 80 groups can claim the state grants. The government earmarks Rs50 lakh every year for the same.