 Mumbai: Eco-Friendly Ganesh Pandals Partner With Rotary Committee, Converts Pandal Flowers Into Agarbattis & Compost
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Eco-Friendly Ganesh Pandals Partner With Rotary Committee, Converts Pandal Flowers Into Agarbattis & Compost

Mumbai: Eco-Friendly Ganesh Pandals Partner With Rotary Committee, Converts Pandal Flowers Into Agarbattis & Compost

The Rotary District 3141 Environment Committee has partnered with eco-friendly Ganesh pandals and cooperative societies across Mumbai to promote a sustainable celebration this Ganeshotsav.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

The Rotary District 3141 Environment Committee has partnered with eco-friendly Ganesh pandals and cooperative societies across Mumbai to promote a sustainable celebration this Ganeshotsav. The initiative focuses on turning floral waste into incense and compost, reducing the environmental footprint of the festival.

Eco-Friendly Pandals Join the Movement

Avenue Chairperson Rajesh Chaudhary, a noted environmentalist, explained, “Currently, three Sarvajanik Pandals at Cuffe Parade, Chembur and Andheri have agreed to support the initiative. Besides these, four pandals in housing complexes at Kandivli East, Mulund, Marol and Andheri East have joined in. We also have large housing societies at Nepean Sea Road, Cuffe Parade, Chembur, Mulund, Juhu, Andheri West, Andheri East, Marol and Kandivli East, where members who bring Ganesha idols home are contributing as well.”

Read Also
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Popular Offerings For Lord Ganapati
article-image

From Floral Waste to Fragrance and Fertilisers

FPJ Shorts
'Went From Absolutely Slim To 105 Kg': Sameera Reddy Reveals Being Depressed After Being Trolled For Weight Gain
'Went From Absolutely Slim To 105 Kg': Sameera Reddy Reveals Being Depressed After Being Trolled For Weight Gain
Doda Cloudburst: Several Feared Dead, Houses Washed Away In Flash Floods, Water Level Rises In Chenab As Rain Fury Continues In Jammu; Videos
Doda Cloudburst: Several Feared Dead, Houses Washed Away In Flash Floods, Water Level Rises In Chenab As Rain Fury Continues In Jammu; Videos
Hands On Head! Carlos Alcaraz Stuns Crowd With Incredible Cross-Court Passing Shot During US Open 2025 Match; Video
Hands On Head! Carlos Alcaraz Stuns Crowd With Incredible Cross-Court Passing Shot During US Open 2025 Match; Video
DU NCWEB Releases 4th Cut-Off List For BA And BCom Admissions 2025-26; Admission Begins Today
DU NCWEB Releases 4th Cut-Off List For BA And BCom Admissions 2025-26; Admission Begins Today

Flowers collected from these locations are sun-dried and converted into agarbatti powder. This powder, mixed with gobar and guar gum, is then hand-rolled into Kumudini Agarbattis by tribal women from Uttan village. The remaining flowers are composted with bagasse and gobar to create high-carbon fertilisers.

Residents Support Sustainable Celebrations

Local residents have also welcomed the eco-friendly move. Anand Shah, a resident of Cuffe Parade, said, “The pandal at Maker Towers H began its green efforts last year. This year, these efforts are being upgraded in collaboration with the Rotary District. The pandal will strictly follow rules on decibel levels and timings, avoid playing film songs, and uphold the sanctity of the festival.”

Through these combined efforts, Rotary aims to set a precedent for sustainable festive practices while preserving the spirit of Ganeshotsav.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Wadala Truck Terminal Police Register Homicide Case After Man Dies In Street Quarrel

Mumbai: Wadala Truck Terminal Police Register Homicide Case After Man Dies In Street Quarrel

Mumbai News: Upcoming Sewri-Worli Road Project Requires Demolition Of Prabhadevi Bridge; Residents...

Mumbai News: Upcoming Sewri-Worli Road Project Requires Demolition Of Prabhadevi Bridge; Residents...

Maharashtra Politics: MLA Sanjay Shirsat's 'Open Bag' Statement Over Funding Ganesh Pandals Gets Hit...

Maharashtra Politics: MLA Sanjay Shirsat's 'Open Bag' Statement Over Funding Ganesh Pandals Gets Hit...

Maharashtra Govt Extends ₹25,000 Grants To 1,800 Bhajan Mandals, Lists Criteria For Availing Aid

Maharashtra Govt Extends ₹25,000 Grants To 1,800 Bhajan Mandals, Lists Criteria For Availing Aid

Mumbai: Eco-Friendly Ganesh Pandals Partner With Rotary Committee, Converts Pandal Flowers Into...

Mumbai: Eco-Friendly Ganesh Pandals Partner With Rotary Committee, Converts Pandal Flowers Into...