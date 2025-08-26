Mumbai: Eco-Friendly Ganesh Pandals Partner With Rotary Committee, Converts Pandal Flowers Into Agarbattis & Compost

File Photo

The Rotary District 3141 Environment Committee has partnered with eco-friendly Ganesh pandals and cooperative societies across Mumbai to promote a sustainable celebration this Ganeshotsav. The initiative focuses on turning floral waste into incense and compost, reducing the environmental footprint of the festival.

Eco-Friendly Pandals Join the Movement

Avenue Chairperson Rajesh Chaudhary, a noted environmentalist, explained, “Currently, three Sarvajanik Pandals at Cuffe Parade, Chembur and Andheri have agreed to support the initiative. Besides these, four pandals in housing complexes at Kandivli East, Mulund, Marol and Andheri East have joined in. We also have large housing societies at Nepean Sea Road, Cuffe Parade, Chembur, Mulund, Juhu, Andheri West, Andheri East, Marol and Kandivli East, where members who bring Ganesha idols home are contributing as well.”

Read Also Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Popular Offerings For Lord Ganapati

From Floral Waste to Fragrance and Fertilisers

Flowers collected from these locations are sun-dried and converted into agarbatti powder. This powder, mixed with gobar and guar gum, is then hand-rolled into Kumudini Agarbattis by tribal women from Uttan village. The remaining flowers are composted with bagasse and gobar to create high-carbon fertilisers.

Residents Support Sustainable Celebrations

Local residents have also welcomed the eco-friendly move. Anand Shah, a resident of Cuffe Parade, said, “The pandal at Maker Towers H began its green efforts last year. This year, these efforts are being upgraded in collaboration with the Rotary District. The pandal will strictly follow rules on decibel levels and timings, avoid playing film songs, and uphold the sanctity of the festival.”

Through these combined efforts, Rotary aims to set a precedent for sustainable festive practices while preserving the spirit of Ganeshotsav.