Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Popular Offerings For Lord Ganapati

By: Sunanda Singh | August 26, 2025
Take a look at some of the popular offerings for Lord Ganesha which are mentioned in the following slides:
Modak is considered Lord Ganesha’s favourite sweet. It symbolises spiritual knowledge, with the soft filling representing inner wisdom.
Apart from modaks, besan or boondi laddus are also loved by Lord Ganesha. They signify abundance, joy, and the sweet rewards of devotion.
Offering a bunch of durva grass is believed to cool Lord Ganesha’s temperament and attract positivity. It is one of the most essential offerings.
Red hibiscus and other vibrant flowers are offered to Lord Ganesha. It symbolises energy, devotion, and purity.
Coconut represents selflessness and surrender. Breaking a coconut before the idol signifies breaking the ego and offering pure devotion to the deity.
Fresh fruits, especially bananas, are offered as a symbol of purity, nourishment, and gratitude for nature’s bounty.
Betel Leaves and Nuts are also offered to the Lord. It symbolises freshness, energy, and devotion.
