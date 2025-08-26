Bombay HC Bars Manoj Jarange Patil From Staging Protest At Azad Maidan Without Permission; Leaves Door Open For Alternate Site In Navi Mumbai

Manoj Jarange Patil | File Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday has restrained Maratha activist Manoj Jarange from staging a protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai without prior permission. The court observed that protests cannot be held in the city’s prime locations without clearance from the authorities.

At the same time, the bench noted that it was open to the Maharashtra government to provide an alternative site, such as Kharghar or Navi Mumbai, for Jarange to hold his protest.

Jarange Gives August 26 Deadline, Warns Of Massive March To Mumbai

The HC order comes just a day after Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil has escalated his agitation once again, issuing a stern ultimatum to the Maharashtra government. He has set an August 26 deadline for the state to provide 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community under the OBC category, failing which he has threatened to launch a massive protest march towards Mumbai.

Addressing a press conference in Jalna district on Monday, Jarange adopted a hardline stance, making it clear that he would not engage in any further negotiations once he steps out of his native village, Antarwali Sarathi.

“I can even overturn this government if justice is denied. Once I begin my journey, I will not listen to anyone. Unless our demands are fulfilled, we will not leave Mumbai,” Jarange declared.

Details On The Protest March

He also unveiled a detailed route plan for the protest march. The march will commence on August 27 at 10 am from Antarwali Sarathi and move through several towns, including Mankala, Shahagad, Shahagad Chowk, Ambaltakli, Tuljapur, Waghadi and Paithan, before heading towards Mumbai.

Protestors will halt at Shivneri on the night of August 27. On August 28, after paying homage at Shivneri Fort, the procession will continue its journey through Rajgurunagar, Chakan, Talegaon, Lonavala, Panvel, Vashi and Chembur. The march is scheduled to culminate at Azad Maidan in Mumbai by the evening of the same day.

Jarange further announced that if the government does not respond positively by the deadline, the agitation will escalate into a hunger strike. “From August 29, an indefinite hunger strike will begin at Azad Maidan until our demand for reservation is met,” he warned.