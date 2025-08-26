 Bombay HC Bars Manoj Jarange Patil From Staging Protest At Azad Maidan Without Permission; Leaves Door Open For Alternate Site In Navi Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay HC Bars Manoj Jarange Patil From Staging Protest At Azad Maidan Without Permission; Leaves Door Open For Alternate Site In Navi Mumbai

Bombay HC Bars Manoj Jarange Patil From Staging Protest At Azad Maidan Without Permission; Leaves Door Open For Alternate Site In Navi Mumbai

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday has restrained Maratha activist Manoj Jarange from staging a protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai without prior permission. The court observed that protests cannot be held in the city’s prime locations without clearance from the authorities.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
Manoj Jarange Patil | File Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday has restrained Maratha activist Manoj Jarange from staging a protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai without prior permission. The court observed that protests cannot be held in the city’s prime locations without clearance from the authorities.

At the same time, the bench noted that it was open to the Maharashtra government to provide an alternative site, such as Kharghar or Navi Mumbai, for Jarange to hold his protest.

Jarange Gives August 26 Deadline, Warns Of Massive March To Mumbai

The HC order comes just a day after Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil has escalated his agitation once again, issuing a stern ultimatum to the Maharashtra government. He has set an August 26 deadline for the state to provide 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community under the OBC category, failing which he has threatened to launch a massive protest march towards Mumbai.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Wadala Truck Terminal Police Register Homicide Case After Man Dies In Street Quarrel
Mumbai: Wadala Truck Terminal Police Register Homicide Case After Man Dies In Street Quarrel
Harnaaz Sandhu's Jaw-Dropping Transformation For Baaghi 4 After Being Trolled For Weight Gain
Harnaaz Sandhu's Jaw-Dropping Transformation For Baaghi 4 After Being Trolled For Weight Gain
Mumbai News: Upcoming Sewri-Worli Road Project Requires Demolition Of Prabhadevi Bridge; Residents Protest Against Traffic Disruptions
Mumbai News: Upcoming Sewri-Worli Road Project Requires Demolition Of Prabhadevi Bridge; Residents Protest Against Traffic Disruptions
Market Activity Booms: 13 Mainboard Initial Public Offerings Rake In ₹15,200 Crore & 28 SME IPOs ₹1,345 Crore
Market Activity Booms: 13 Mainboard Initial Public Offerings Rake In ₹15,200 Crore & 28 SME IPOs ₹1,345 Crore

Addressing a press conference in Jalna district on Monday, Jarange adopted a hardline stance, making it clear that he would not engage in any further negotiations once he steps out of his native village, Antarwali Sarathi.

“I can even overturn this government if justice is denied. Once I begin my journey, I will not listen to anyone. Unless our demands are fulfilled, we will not leave Mumbai,” Jarange declared.

Read Also
Maratha Quota Stir Escalates: Manoj Jarange Patil Sets August 26 Deadline, Warns Of Protest March To...
article-image

Details On The Protest March

He also unveiled a detailed route plan for the protest march. The march will commence on August 27 at 10 am from Antarwali Sarathi and move through several towns, including Mankala, Shahagad, Shahagad Chowk, Ambaltakli, Tuljapur, Waghadi and Paithan, before heading towards Mumbai.

Protestors will halt at Shivneri on the night of August 27. On August 28, after paying homage at Shivneri Fort, the procession will continue its journey through Rajgurunagar, Chakan, Talegaon, Lonavala, Panvel, Vashi and Chembur. The march is scheduled to culminate at Azad Maidan in Mumbai by the evening of the same day.

Jarange further announced that if the government does not respond positively by the deadline, the agitation will escalate into a hunger strike. “From August 29, an indefinite hunger strike will begin at Azad Maidan until our demand for reservation is met,” he warned.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Wadala Truck Terminal Police Register Homicide Case After Man Dies In Street Quarrel

Mumbai: Wadala Truck Terminal Police Register Homicide Case After Man Dies In Street Quarrel

Mumbai News: Upcoming Sewri-Worli Road Project Requires Demolition Of Prabhadevi Bridge; Residents...

Mumbai News: Upcoming Sewri-Worli Road Project Requires Demolition Of Prabhadevi Bridge; Residents...

Maharashtra Politics: MLA Sanjay Shirsat's 'Open Bag' Statement Over Funding Ganesh Pandals Gets Hit...

Maharashtra Politics: MLA Sanjay Shirsat's 'Open Bag' Statement Over Funding Ganesh Pandals Gets Hit...

Maharashtra Govt Extends ₹25,000 Grants To 1,800 Bhajan Mandals, Lists Criteria For Availing Aid

Maharashtra Govt Extends ₹25,000 Grants To 1,800 Bhajan Mandals, Lists Criteria For Availing Aid

Mumbai: Eco-Friendly Ganesh Pandals Partner With Rotary Committee, Converts Pandal Flowers Into...

Mumbai: Eco-Friendly Ganesh Pandals Partner With Rotary Committee, Converts Pandal Flowers Into...