Maratha Quota Stir Escalates: Manoj Jarange Patil Sets August 26 Deadline, Warns Of Protest March To Mumbai | File Photo

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil has once again intensified his agitation, giving the Maharashtra government an August 26 deadline to grant a 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community under the OBC category. Failing this, he has warned of a massive protest march towards Mumbai.

‘Government Can Be Overturned’

Addressing a press conference in Jalna district on Monday afternoon, Jarange declared that he would no longer negotiate after leaving his native village Antarwali Sarathi.

“I can even overturn this government if justice is denied. Once I begin my journey, I will not listen to anyone. Unless our demands are fulfilled, we will not leave Mumbai,” Jarange said firmly.

Protest March Route

Jarange outlined the detailed plan of the protest march. The march will begin on August 27 at 10 am from Antarwali Sarathi and proceed through Mankala, Shahagad, Shahagad Chowk, Ambaltakli, Tuljapur, Waghadi, Paithan, and then head towards Mumbai.

The protestors will halt at Shivneri on the night of August 27. On August 28, after visiting Shivneri Fort, the march will continue via Rajgurunagar, Chakan, Talegaon, Lonavala, Panvel, Vashi, and Chembur, before finally reaching Azad Maidan in Mumbai by evening.

Hunger Strike from August 29

Jarange announced that an indefinite hunger strike would begin at Azad Maidan from August 29 if the government fails to address their demands.

Key Demands of the Maratha Community

The activist reiterated that the community would not retreat until the government fulfilled its assurances. The major demands include:

Immediate implementation of the Maratha–Kunbi caste recognition GR with approval.

Enforcement of the Hyderabad Gazette, reportedly containing documentary evidence of Maratha–Kunbi lineage.

Extension of similar recognition earlier granted under Satara and Bombay Gazette records to Marathas.

Assurance that the 10 per cent quota granted earlier will be secured and protected.

‘Enough is Enough’

“The government cannot keep delaying by saying studies are still ongoing. For the past 13 months, the Hyderabad Gazette is under ‘study.’ If our records exist, they must be implemented without further excuses. Our community has waited patiently for one and a half years, but no society can wait indefinitely,” Jarange said.

He further accused the government of making half-hearted promises in the past. “Notifications were issued about our relatives’ records, but implementation never happened. They promised amendments to the 2012 law and asked for six months. That deadline has long expired. Now, enough is enough,” he declared.

Marathas and Kunbis ‘One Community’

Jarange asserted that the Marathas and Kunbis are one community and should be treated as such in government records. He warned that the agitation in Mumbai would continue until their demands were met.

“We will not leave Mumbai until our rightful claims are secured. We don’t want rented houses; we want our rightful land,” he added.

The state government now faces mounting pressure as the long-standing Maratha reservation issue threatens to escalate into a large-scale confrontation in the state capital.