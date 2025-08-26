 Maharashtra Politics: MLA Sanjay Shirsat's 'Open Bag' Statement Over Funding Ganesh Pandals Gets Hit From Opposition
Maharashtra's Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat urged Ganesh mandals to avoid DJs, suggesting traditional music instead. His comments caused backlash over alleged financial impropriety, with opposition parties demanding transparency.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 01:57 PM IST
Sanjay Shirsat |

Maharashtra's Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat, from the Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena, urged Ganesh mandals in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to refrain from using DJs during processions, recommending traditional music groups instead. His comment about having an "open bag" for financial support lightened the audience's mood yet ignited a backlash from opposition parties.

They recalled a prior incident where a video of Shirsat next to a bag that seemed to contain cash circulated online by opposition minister of Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Sanjay Raut. Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe accused Shirsat of confessing to financial impropriety, demanding transparency about the money in question.

Jitendra Awhad of the NCP (SP) criticized Shirsat's comments, suggesting they were not merely a joke but a revelation, and highlighted significant increases in his assets. Shirsat has previously claimed the viral video was misleading, asserting the bag held only clothes and dismissing it as an attempt to defame him. Furthermore, he is under scrutiny from the Income Tax department due to the escalation of his declared assets from 2019 to 2024.

In July, Shirsat acknowledged receiving a notice from the Income Tax Department regarding these asset increases, insisting he had nothing to hide and would answer any inquiries. The controversy also includes allegations from NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar that Shirsat improperly allocated 15 acres of valuable land in Navi Mumbai to a private entity while heading the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

At the recent event, Shirsat encouraged peaceful celebrations free from disputes, reiterating his appeal for traditional music over DJs and reaffirming his readiness to assist financially if needed. His remarks, however, spurred opposition claims that they showed disdain for public intelligence, reinforcing calls for an investigation into his financial matters. As Ganesh celebrations approach, opposition leaders plan to vitalize scrutiny of Shirsat’s financial dealings further.

