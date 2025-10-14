ICSI CS December Exam 2025: Registration Process Re-Open On October 23; Here's How To Apply

ICSI CS December Exam 2025 | Canva

ICSI CS December Exam Application 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will reopen the application process for the Company Secretary (CS) exam on October 23 (10 a.m.). Those who did not apply online can still register on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. The deadline to submit an application is October 25, 2025. During these 48 hours, candidates have to submit a late fee.

ICSI CS December Exam Application 2025: How to submit the form?

To submit the form for the ICSI CS December Exam 2025, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Step 2: Click on the 'Latest@ICSI—Students' tab and then the CSEET December 2025 registration link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves and then proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, upload the documents (if necessary), and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

ICSI CS December Exam Application 2025: Correction window

The application correction window will commence on October 26, and the deadline for modifications is November 21, 2025. During this time, applicants may change their examination centre, medium, module, or elective subject.

ICSI CS December Exam 2025: Pre-ET and TDOP dates

Students must finish the Pre-Examination Test (Pre-ET) on October 24 (5:30 p.m.) and the Training and Development Orientation Programme (TDOP) by October 20, 2025. The major exam (for both executives and professionals) will take place between December 22 and 29.

Both tests will last 3 hours and 15 minutes, from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. It adds an extra 15 minutes of reading time (2:00-2:15 pm) for students to thoroughly review the question paper before proceeding.