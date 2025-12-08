 NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2025 Dates Changed; Details Here
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed the NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2025 dates. As per the new datesheet, the Basic Concepts in Education and Basic Instructional Methods papers will now be conducted on December 15 and 16, 2025. The agency has also distributed the advance city notification slip on the NTA SWAYAM official website at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 11:38 AM IST
article-image
NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2025 Dates | examinationservices.nic.in

NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed the NTA Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July Exam 202 dates. To view the SWAYAM July 2025 Semester Exams revised dates, aspirants should visit the NTA SWAYAM official website at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/.

NTA SWAYAM July 2025: Old exam dates

The examination will be held on December 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2025. However, due to unavoidable reasons, the exams for all three courses have been altered.

NTA SWAYAM July 2025: Revised exam dates

According to the official announcement, the Basic Concepts in Education and Basic Instructional Methods papers, originally slated for December 11, will now be conducted on December 15 and 16, 2025. The Student Psychology paper, which was planned for December 13, 2025, will now be conducted on December 16, 2025.

Read the official notice here

article-image

NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2025: Advance city notification slip

The agency has also distributed the advance city notification slip. Applicants can find the city intimation slip on the official website. To access the slip, aspirants need to use the information such as the application number and password.

NTA SWAYAM July 2025: How to download the exam city slip?

To download the exam city slip, applicants need to follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA SWAYAM at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2025 advance city slip link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to enter their login details and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the NTA SWAYAM exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the NTA SWAYAM exam city slip 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download

NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2025: Helpdesk number

If a candidate has any problems downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for the Examination, she/he can contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-4075 9000/011-6922770 or write an email to swayam@nta.ac.in.

