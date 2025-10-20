 IIT JAM 2026: Registration Process Ends Today; Here's How To Apply
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIT JAM 2026: Registration Process Ends Today; Here's How To Apply

IIT JAM 2026: Registration Process Ends Today; Here's How To Apply

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, will close IIT JAM 2026 registration today, October 20, 2025. The examination will include seven test papers, each comprising three types of questions.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 10:21 AM IST
article-image
IIT JAM Registration 2026 | Canva

IIT JAM Registration 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, will close IIT JAM 2026 registration today, October 20, 2025. Aspirants can apply for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026 through the official website, jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

Candidates need to sign up on the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) by providing their name, a valid email address, an active mobile phone number, and a password. The candidate's Enrollment ID and OTP will be sent to the email address and mobile number provided.

IIT JAM Registration 2026: Correction Window

Candidates who make errors in Category, Gender, Examination City, or Date of Birth can correct them by paying an additional ₹300. Moreover, aspirants can add or modify test papers in their submitted application form for an extra Rs 300 until November 10, 2025.

FPJ Shorts
South Indian Bank Soars 17.18% On Strong Q2, Private Banks Rally As RBL Stake Sale Boosts Sentiment
South Indian Bank Soars 17.18% On Strong Q2, Private Banks Rally As RBL Stake Sale Boosts Sentiment
ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 Detects Solar Impact On Moon’s Atmosphere
ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 Detects Solar Impact On Moon’s Atmosphere
'I’ll See You At The Ring': Did CM Punk Challenge 49ers Wide Receiver George Kittle For A Match?
'I’ll See You At The Ring': Did CM Punk Challenge 49ers Wide Receiver George Kittle For A Match?
JKSSB Recruitment 2025: Application Correction Window Opens; Check Details Here
JKSSB Recruitment 2025: Application Correction Window Opens; Check Details Here
Read Also
RRB RPF Constable Recruitment 2025: Tentative Schedule For PET/PMT/DV Out; Details Here
article-image

IIT JAM Registration 2026: How to apply?

To apply, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website — jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the “IIT JAM 2026 Registration” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required details to register on JOAPS.

Step 4: Fill out the application form, upload necessary documents, pay the application fee, and submit.

Step 5: After successful submission, a confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct link here

IIT JAM 2026: Exam Pattern

The examination will include seven test papers, each comprising three types of questions:

(i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ),

(ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and

(iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

Note: Candidates may opt to appear for one or two test papers.

IIT JAM Registration 2026: Application Fees

The application fees are as follows:

1. Female / SC / ST / PwD Candidates: ₹1000 for one test paper and ₹1350 for two test papers.

2. All Other Categories: ₹2000 for one test paper and ₹2700 for two test papers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JKSSB Recruitment 2025: Application Correction Window Opens; Check Details Here

JKSSB Recruitment 2025: Application Correction Window Opens; Check Details Here

Blending Swiss Values With American Curriculum: Inside Leysin American School's Global Approach

Blending Swiss Values With American Curriculum: Inside Leysin American School's Global Approach

From Application To Arrival: Pursuing A Master's In Embedded Systems In Germany

From Application To Arrival: Pursuing A Master's In Embedded Systems In Germany

IIM Bangalore Opens 2026 Admissions For New UG Courses In Data Science And Economics; Know Selection...

IIM Bangalore Opens 2026 Admissions For New UG Courses In Data Science And Economics; Know Selection...

IIT JAM 2026: Registration Process Ends Today; Here's How To Apply

IIT JAM 2026: Registration Process Ends Today; Here's How To Apply