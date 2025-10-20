IIT JAM 2026: Registration Process Ends Today; Here's How To Apply

IIT JAM Registration 2026 | Canva

IIT JAM Registration 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, will close IIT JAM 2026 registration today, October 20, 2025. Aspirants can apply for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026 through the official website, jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

Candidates need to sign up on the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) by providing their name, a valid email address, an active mobile phone number, and a password. The candidate's Enrollment ID and OTP will be sent to the email address and mobile number provided.

IIT JAM Registration 2026: Correction Window

Candidates who make errors in Category, Gender, Examination City, or Date of Birth can correct them by paying an additional ₹300. Moreover, aspirants can add or modify test papers in their submitted application form for an extra Rs 300 until November 10, 2025.

IIT JAM Registration 2026: How to apply?

To apply, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website — jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the “IIT JAM 2026 Registration” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required details to register on JOAPS.

Step 4: Fill out the application form, upload necessary documents, pay the application fee, and submit.

Step 5: After successful submission, a confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct link here

IIT JAM 2026: Exam Pattern

The examination will include seven test papers, each comprising three types of questions:

(i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ),

(ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and

(iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

Note: Candidates may opt to appear for one or two test papers.

IIT JAM Registration 2026: Application Fees

The application fees are as follows:

1. Female / SC / ST / PwD Candidates: ₹1000 for one test paper and ₹1350 for two test papers.

2. All Other Categories: ₹2000 for one test paper and ₹2700 for two test papers.