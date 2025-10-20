RRB RPF Constable Recruitment 2025: Tentative Schedule For PET/PMT/DV Out; Details Here

RRB RPF Constable Recruitment 2025 | Canva

RRB RPF Constable Recruitment 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards have announced a tentative timetable for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification (DV) for the recruitment of RRB RPF Constables 2025. Applicants who passed the written examination can view the official announcement on the RRBs' official website. Through this recruitment drive, RRBs hope to fill 4208 Constable positions.

RRB RPF Constable Recruitment 2025: Tentative schedule

According to the announcement, the PET, PMT, and DV of those selected would be held from November 13 to December 6, 2025.

Note: In addition, those who pass the PET/PMT will have their documents verified on the same day.

RRB RPF Constable Recruitment 2025: E-call letter dates

The board stated that the E-call letter for all shortlisted applicants will be published on the RRB's official website at least two weeks before the planned date of PET/PMT/DV.

PET/PMT/DV will be held on the date, time, and location specified in the E-Call Letter. The board stated that every applicant must carefully read and follow the guidelines in their e-call letter.

RRB RPF Constable Recruitment 2025: Original papers

As a result, applicants must present all required original papers together with two sets of self-attested photocopies for submission.

RRB RPF Constable Recruitment 2025: Written test

Particularly, the RRB RPF Constable Results 2025 were published on June 19, 2025. A total of 42143 students passed the CBT exam. The recruiting exam was held from March 2 to 18, 2025.