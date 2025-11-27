Bihar STET Tentative Answer Key 2025: Objection Window Date Extended; Check Details Here

Bihar STET Tentative Answer Key 2025 | bsebstet.org

Bihar STET Answer Key 2025: The Bihar School Examination Committee (BSEC) has decided to extend one more day for the aspirants who wish to raise objections against the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 tentative answer key. Aspirants who wish to challenge any answers in the tentative answer key may do so via the official website, bsebstet.org.

Earlier, the last to raise the objection was November 27, 2025, but now it is November 28, 2025. The committee has also released an advisory for the same.

The tentative answer key for Bihar STET 2025, including Papers 1 and 2, was released on November 24, 2025. The examination itself took place between October 14 and November 16, 2025.

Bihar STET Answer Key 2025: How to raise objections?

Applicants can use the steps below to submit their objections online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB at bsebstet.org.

Step 2: Click on the “Click here for objection STET, 2025” link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, log in using the registered credentials and then select the questions which need to be challenged from the tentative answer key.

Step 4: Next, upload the supporting documents or evidence (if applicable) and make the payment.

Step 5: Now, review the submission and click on the ‘Submit’ tab.

Step 6: Download the copy of the payment receipt and objection acknowledgement and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Note: The board has underlined that the objection procedure will only be accepted online. Submissions received after the deadline or via any offline media will not be examined under any circumstances. Aspirants have been asked to carefully review the provisional answer key and ensure that their objections are recorded correctly within the extended time limit.

Bihar STET Answer Key 2025: Objection fees

The committee also defined the cost structure. Aspirants must pay Rs 50 for each question; however, the total amount will not exceed Rs 250, even if more than five questions are contested. This fee-capping approach applies universally to all key tests administered by the board, including the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) Joint Entrance Examination, the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET), and competency-based assessments.