JAC Board Exam 2026: Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Out; Exams To Start From February 3

JAC 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026 | Image: Canva

JAC 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the 2026 board exam date sheet for Classes 10 and 12. The exams will begin on February 3, 2026, and will be conducted in two phases as per the detailed schedule available on the council’s website.

Exams in Two Shifts Starting from February 3

According to the notice, Matric (Class 10) exams will be held from February 3 to February 17, whereas Intermediate (Class 12) exams will continue till February 23, 2026. Class 10 exams will be conducted in the first shift from 9:45 am to 1 pm, and class 12 papers will be held in the second shift, from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Admit Cards in mid-January

The JAC has announced that the admit card for 10th will be available on January 16 and for 12th on January 17, 2026, so that students can begin their final preparations with ease.

Practical exams under tight control

The internal assessment and practical exams for both classes will be held at the respective schools from February 24 to March 7, 2026. In a strict warning, JAC clarified that students who remain absent during the practical exams will be marked as absent for the whole board exam and also won't get mark sheets.

The schools will have to upload internal assessment and practical marks between February 25 and March 9, the council said, adding that no offline submission or late upload will be accepted. Delays, if any, in student results will be the responsibility of the school principal only.

Results Expected by April End

The evaluation process will start in March, and JAC 10th and 12th Results 2026 will tentatively be declared in late April.

JAC Board Exam 2026: Subject-wise Date Sheet

February 3, 2026

Class 10: Vocational Subject

Class 12: Vocational Subject

February 4, 2026

Class 10: Hindi-A, Hindi-B

Class 12: Economics (Science/Commerce), Anthropology

February 5, 2026

Class 10: Commerce, Home Science

Class 12: Mathematics, Statistics

February 6, 2026

Class 10: Urdu, Bangla, Oriya

Class 12: Economics (Arts), Accountancy

February 7, 2026

Class 10: Social Science

Class 12: Physics

February 9, 2026

Class 10: Science

Class 12: Botany, Business Studies, Sociology

February 10, 2026

Class 10: Music

Class 12: Geoscience, Business Mathematics, Geography

February 11, 2026

Class 10: Mathematics

Class 12: Entrepreneurship, Home Science

February 13, 2026

Class 10: English

Class 12: Philosophy, Chemistry

February 14, 2026

Class 10: Khadia, Khortha, Kurmali, Nagpuri, Santhali

Class 12: History

February 16, 2026

Class 10: Sanskrit

Class 12: Political Science

February 17, 2026

Class 10: Arabic, Persian, Ho, Mundari, Odia

Class 12: Psychology, Computer Science

February 18, 2026

Class 10: —

Class 12: Hindi-A, English-A (Arts)

February 20, 2026

Class 10: —

Class 12: Hindi-A, English-A, Music (Science/Commerce)

February 21, 2026

Class 10: —

Class 12: Optional Subject, Additional Subject

February 23, 2026

Class 10: —

Class 12: Hindi-B, Mother Language