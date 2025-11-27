UPPSC LT Grade Admit Card 2025 Issued; Here's How To Download

UPPSC LT Grade Admit Card 2025 | uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC LT Grade Admit Card 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) issued the UPPSC LT Grade Hall Ticket 2025. Aspirants who desire to take the Assistant Professor written exam can view and obtain their admit cards from the UPPSC's official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. The commission's recruiting drive intends to fill 7466 positions across the organisation.

UPPSC LT Grade Admit Card 2025: How to download?

To obtain the admit card, applicants should follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UPPSC LT Grade Admit Card 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, candidates have to click on the subject.

Step 4: Next, fill in the login details and then submit.

Step 5: Now, the UPPSC LT Grade Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the UPPSC LT Grade Admit Card 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

To download the hall ticket, aspirants must first check in using their One-Time Registration (OTR) number. They must arrive at the exam centre with two photos and a valid ID in both original and copied versions. According to officials, entry to centres will begin 1 hour and 30 minutes before the exam and close 45 minutes before the start time.

The official notice reads, "It is provisions that using unfair means in the examination, copying or helping in copying, reproducing or leaking the question paper, or using devices to aid cheating are considered offences punishable under this Act. Such offences can result in a fine of up to ₹1 crore and imprisonment up to life, or both."

UPPSC LT Grade 2025: Exam dates

The Assistant Professor written test will be held on December 6 for Mathematics and Hindi, and on December 7 for Science and Sanskrit. The exam will be held at different centres throughout Uttar Pradesh's districts. The candidates' overall marks in the main (written) examination will be used to determine their selection.