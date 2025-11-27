 RRB Announces NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date; Aadhaar Verification Made Mandatory For Entry
RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board has scheduled the RRB NTPC Undergraduate CBT 2 exam for December 20, with city slips to be released by December 9–10 and admit cards four days prior. Aadhaar-based biometric verification is mandatory for entry. The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,445 posts, with 51,979 candidates shortlisted from over 63 lakh applicants.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 10:46 AM IST
article-image
RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam 2025 | Image: Canva

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has confirmed that the NTPC Undergraduate (UG) CBT 2 exam for 2025 will be held on December 20, officially setting the stage for the second phase of the recruitment process. The detailed exam schedule is now available on the board’s website at rrbcd.gov.in.

The city intimation slip will be released by the RRB around December 9 or 10, whereas the admit card will be issued four days before the examination, according to the latest notice.

Aadhaar Verification Becomes Key Requirement

In a big update for candidates, RRB has made Aadhaar-linked biometric verification at the examination venue compulsory. Candidates need to carry their original Aadhaar card or an e-verified Aadhaar at the time of examination. Candidates who have not done Aadhaar authentication were asked to update their information immediately on rrbapply.gov.in, to avoid last-minute complications.

Even candidates who had completed Aadhaar verification in the previous recruitment cycles have been advised to make sure that their Aadhaar remains unlocked in the UIDAI database for smooth biometric validation on exam day.

Recruitment Drive to Fill 3,445 Posts

The NTPC UG recruitment will fill 3,445 posts, which include:

2,022 - Commercial cum Ticket Clerk

990 – Junior Clerk cum Typist

361 – Accounts Clerk cum Typist

72 – Trains Clerk

Over 51,000 Candidates Shortlisted for CBT 2

RRB recently announced the NTPC UG Result 2025 on November 21, for the exam conducted between August 7 and September 9, 2025. A total of 51,979 candidates have qualified for CBT 2 out of more than 63 lakh (6,326,818) applicants, reflecting the intense competition for the posts.

