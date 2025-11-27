RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Closes Today; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2025 | rrbapply.gov.in

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2025: The deadline to apply for the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate recruitment 2025 is today, November 27. Qualified applicants must submit their online applications for a total of 3,058 open positions. Applications can be submitted via the official RRB website, rrbcdg.gov.in, or the regional RRB portal.

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The post of Commercial cum Ticket Clerk falls under Pay Level 3 with an initial salary of ₹21,700, requiring a B2 medical standard, and offers 2,424 vacancies. Accounts Clerk cum Typist is placed in Pay Level 2 with a starting pay of ₹19,900, a C2 medical standard, and 394 vacancies. Junior Clerk cum Typist also comes under Pay Level 2 with the same initial salary of ₹19,900 and C2 medical standard, offering 163 vacancies. The Trains Clerk post, falling under Pay Level 2 with ₹19,900 initial pay, requires an A3 medical standard and has 77 vacancies. In total, all RRBs combined have announced 3,058 vacancies for NTPC UG posts.

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process includes multiple stages. Candidates must first appear for CBT-1, a screening test with 100 questions—40 from General Awareness, 30 from Mathematics, and 30 from General Intelligence & Reasoning—completed within 90 minutes. Those who qualify will take CBT-2, which is post-specific and consists of 120 questions, including 50 from General Awareness, 35 from Mathematics, and 35 from General Intelligence & Reasoning, also to be attempted in 90 minutes.

Depending on the post, candidates may then undergo a Skill, Typing, or Aptitude Test. Finally, shortlisted candidates must clear document verification and a medical examination to confirm eligibility and fitness. A penalty of 0.25 marks will be applied for every wrong answer in both CBT-1 and CBT-2.

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To submit the application form, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in or any regional RRB portal.

Step 2: After this, finish the registration by generating login credentials using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 3: Next, fill out the application form by entering the details such as personal, educational, and post preference details.

Step 4: Now, upload the required documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the page and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct link to apply

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2025 must meet the prescribed eligibility criteria, including educational qualifications and age limits. To be considered for undergraduate positions, aspirants must have completed Class 12 (10+2) from a recognised board. As of July 1, 2025, the age limit is 18 to 30 years, with government-approved relaxations for SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen aspirants.