IBPS PO Mains Results 2025 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

IBPS PO Mains Results 2025 Soon

IBPS PO Mains Results 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will issue the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Results soon on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. Applicants who took the exam can access their qualification status using their login credentials. IBPS held the PO Mains on October 12, 2025, for applicants who have passed the preliminary test.

IBPS PO Mains Results 2025: How to download?

To download the result, follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the login credentials and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 and take a printout of the same for future reference.

IBPS PO Mains Results 2025: Details mentioned

The details mentioned on the scorecard are the candidate’s name, registration number/roll number, category (General / SC / ST / OBC / EWS), name of the exam (CRP-PO/MTs-XV mains exam), date of examination, section-wise marks obtained, total marks / overall score, status of qualification (Qualified / Not Qualified), and category-wise cut-off marks (if provided).

IBPS PO 2025: Interview details

Aspirants who pass the Mains exam will be invited for personal interviews by IBPS and participating banks. The interviewer will evaluate the following in a candidate: banking awareness, communication skills, personality and confidence, and situational understanding.

The interview round carries 100 points. To pass this level, candidates in the general category must score a minimum of 40%, while SC/ST/OBC/PwD applicants must score 35%.

IBPS PO 2025: Final merit list

After this, a final merit list based on the weightage mechanism (Mains: 80% weightage, Interview: 20% weightage), followed by a tentative allotment and document verification for those chosen. The documents needed after mains are ID proof, certificates, scorecard, and interview call letter.