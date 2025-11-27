 AILET Admit Card 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
AILET Admit Card 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2026 hall ticket has been released by the National Law University (NLU) in Delhi on the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. NLU Delhi will hold the AILET 2026 on December 14, 2025, from 2 to 4 PM. Candidates can download the AILET 2026 hall tickets until 1:30 PM on December 14, 2025,

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 01:53 PM IST
article-image
AILET Admit Card 2025 | nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

AILET Admit Card 2025: The National Law University (NLU) in Delhi issued the hall tickets for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2026. Eligible applicants can access their admit cards via the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, by entering their login credentials.

Aspirants can download AILET 2026 hall tickets until 1:30 PM on December 14, 2025, after which the exam will commence.

AILET Admit Card 2025: How to download?

To download the hall ticket, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NLU at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Step 2: Click on the admit card download link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as registration ID & password, and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the AILET 2026 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the AILET 2026 hall ticket and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the hall ticket

article-image

AILET 2026: Details mentioned on the hall ticket

The details mentioned on the hall ticket are name of the candidate, parent(s) name(s), date of birth of candidate, category (General / SC / ST / OBC / etc.), course applied for (e.g., BA LLB, LLM, PhD), roll number/application number/hall ticket number, exam centre details (centre name and full address), exam date and exam timing (start time, reporting time), candidate’s photograph and signature, reporting time, and important exam‑day instructions/guidelines.

AILET 2025: Exam details

According to the official timetable, NLU Delhi will hold the AILET 2026 on December 14, 2025, from 2 to 4 PM. To enter the examination hall, applicants must bring their admit cards and proof of identity.

AILET 2025: Exam pattern

The AILET 2026 exam for both BA LLB and LLM programmes will be conducted offline, once a year, by NLU Delhi. The paper will consist of multiple-choice questions to be completed within 120 minutes. For BA LLB, the exam will include 150 questions carrying one mark each, while the LLM exam will have 100 questions of one mark each. A negative marking of 0.25 marks will be applied for every incorrect answer in both papers. The total marks for each exam will be 150.

