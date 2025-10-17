Women Occupying Reserved Seats On Doon Express, Beat TTE At Lucknow’s Charbagh Station, Tear His Shirt After Travelling Without Ticket | X/@Shailes34135660

Lucknow: A Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) was assaulted at Lucknow’s Charbagh railway station on Thursday night (October 16) after attempting to remove unauthorised passengers from a reserved coach on the Doon Express (13109). The incident led to chaos on the train, forcing the railway staff and passengers to intervene.

According to reports, the altercation began around 9:00 pm when some passengers complained that several people had occupied reserved seats in one of the coaches while the train was stationed on platform number five. Responding to the complaint, TTE Diwakar Mishra reached the coach and asked the individuals involved to show their tickets and vacate the seats.

According to reports, women at the centre of the dispute initially refused to comply and started arguing with the TTE. The argument quickly turned violent when they allegedly grabbed Mishra’s collar and one of them threw hot tea at his face, causing burns to his face and neck. In the scuffle, his shirt was torn and his gold chain reportedly fell off.

Passengers on board intervened to protect the TTE and managed to defuse the situation before railway police arrived. The coach was left in disorder, with travellers trying to restore calm as the TTE was escorted out of the train.

Police register case, CCTV footage under review

The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel reached the spot soon after being alerted. The injured TTE lodged a written complaint at the GRP Charbagh police station, after which a case was registered.

A GRP inspector confirmed that the TTE had undergone a medical examination and that statements from passengers were being recorded. “An investigation is underway,” the officer said, as quoted by Dainik Bhaskar.

The railway administration has also launched an internal inquiry. CCTV footage from the platform and station premises is being reviewed to identify the accused women, who, according to preliminary information, had boarded the train and occupied the reserved seats even before it arrived at Charbagh.