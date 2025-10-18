 BPF Rejoins NDA In Assam; Charan Boro To Take Oath As Transport Minister
The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) has officially rejoined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), securing a ministerial berth in the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government. MLA Charan Boro of Mazbat constituency is set to be sworn in as the Transport Minister, marking the BPF’s formal entry into the ruling coalition.

Updated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 03:09 AM IST
Charan Boro

Charan Boro arrived at Guwahati airport from Delhi today, ahead of the anticipated oath-taking ceremony scheduled for tomorrow. Earlier, the Assam Chief Minister had stated that while UPPL leader Promod Boro is also ours, Hagrama Mohilary is also ours. Is this going to happen as the Assam CM had earlier stated?

Meanwhile, earlier, BTR Council Chief Executive Hagrama Mohilary met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Oct 16.

Following this, Amit Shah held a separate meeting with UPPL President Pramod Boro.

Reports suggest that the BJP is closely monitoring the evolving political dynamics between the UPPL and BPF. Earlier, BPF leader Hagrama Mohilary had stated that if the BPF stays in the NDA alliance with BJP, the UPPL cannot join, and conversely, if the UPPL enters the NDA, the BPF will stay out.

The 15 BTR constituencies are expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming 26-seat Assam Legislative Assembly elections, making these developments significant in the region’s political landscape.

The fact that Amit Shah met leaders of both BPF and UPPL on the same day has sparked speculation about the BJP’s alliance strategy in the Bodoland Territorial Region. The meetings could indicate uncertainty within the BJP over which party to back in the upcoming elections, as it evaluates its options in the key 15 BTR constituencies.

