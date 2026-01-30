 Kanpur Man Records Video Alleging Forced Conversion, Dies By Suicide; Probe On
A Kanpur man allegedly died by suicide after recording a video claiming he was under pressure to convert his religion. His family has levelled serious allegations, prompting police to register a case. Two teams have been formed, and CCTV footage is being reviewed to identify those involved.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 04:37 PM IST
article-image

A young man allegedly died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur after recording a video claiming he was under pressure to change his religion. The incident took place in the Panki police station area and has triggered a police investigation amid serious allegations by the family.

The deceased, identified as Deepak Singh Gaur, a resident of Ratanpur, was found hanging inside his room on Friday. The incident came to light when his mother went to wake him up and noticed him hanging through a window. Police were immediately informed and rushed to the spot, where the body was taken down and sent for post-mortem.

During the inspection, police recovered a video from Deepak’s mobile phone. In the recording, made in a low and subdued voice, he claimed that attempts were being made to force him to convert his religion. He also spoke about social issues such as drug abuse, respect for women, and said he had made mistakes before stating that he was taking his own life.

The deceased’s sister, Nisha Singh, alleged that Deepak had been under stress for several days. She said he visited Lucknow on January 26 to meet her and later told her over the phone that pressure was being put on him to convert his religion, allegedly by four youths at a train and railway station.

Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal said two investigation teams have been formed and CCTV footage from Charbagh railway station is being examined. Calling the matter sensitive, he said an FIR has been registered and strict action will be taken against those found responsible.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

