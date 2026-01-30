Karnataka Shocker: Newlywed Man, Matchmaker Die By Suicide After Woman 'Elopes' With Lover 2 Months After Marriage

Newlywed Man, Matchmaker Die By Suicide After Woman Elopes With Lover 2 Months After Marriage In Karnataka | Representational Image

Bengaluru: A shocking incident surfaced from Karnataka, where a woman allegedly eloped with her ‘lover’ and her husband and their matchmaker later died by suicide. The deceased has been identified as Harish. He reportedly married Saraswati two months ago.

On January 23, the woman left home saying that she was going to a temple; however, she did not return, reported NDTV. Saraswati’s parents then filed a missing complaint. In the initial investigation, the police revealed that the woman eloped with her lover, named Shivakumar.

After Saraswati’s 30-year-old husband came to know about the incident, he reportedly ended his life, leaving a suicide note behind. In the note, Harish named all the people responsible for the incident.

After hearing the news of Harish’s suicide, Saraswati’s uncle Rudresh, who was also their matchmaker, also ended his life, reported the media house. Preliminary investigation revealed that Saraswati was in a relationship with Shivakumar. Harish also reportedly knew about their relationship.

However, he reportedly persuaded Saraswati’s family members for the marriage. Rudresh (36) helped Harish in getting married to Saraswati.

After receiving the information, the police launched an investigation into the incident. “Two cases have been registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act within the jurisdiction of Davangere Rural Police Station,” said Uma Prashant, Superintendent of Police, Davangere, as reported by NDTV.

So far, there are no reports of any arrest in connection with the deaths.