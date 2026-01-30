 Karnataka Shocker: Newlywed Man, Matchmaker Die By Suicide After Woman 'Elopes' With Lover 2 Months After Marriage
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka Shocker: Newlywed Man, Matchmaker Die By Suicide After Woman 'Elopes' With Lover 2 Months After Marriage

Karnataka Shocker: Newlywed Man, Matchmaker Die By Suicide After Woman 'Elopes' With Lover 2 Months After Marriage

A woman in Karnataka allegedly eloped with her lover, after which her husband Harish, whom she married two months earlier, died by suicide, leaving a note blaming several people. Following this, their matchmaker and her uncle Rudresh also died by suicide. Police have registered two cases and launched an investigation; no arrests have been made so far.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 10:18 AM IST
article-image
Newlywed Man, Matchmaker Die By Suicide After Woman Elopes With Lover 2 Months After Marriage In Karnataka | Representational Image

Bengaluru: A shocking incident surfaced from Karnataka, where a woman allegedly eloped with her ‘lover’ and her husband and their matchmaker later died by suicide. The deceased has been identified as Harish. He reportedly married Saraswati two months ago.

On January 23, the woman left home saying that she was going to a temple; however, she did not return, reported NDTV. Saraswati’s parents then filed a missing complaint. In the initial investigation, the police revealed that the woman eloped with her lover, named Shivakumar.

After Saraswati’s 30-year-old husband came to know about the incident, he reportedly ended his life, leaving a suicide note behind. In the note, Harish named all the people responsible for the incident.

Read Also
'Hit With Dumbell, Head Smashed Against Door': Delhi Police Woman SWAT Commando Allegedly Killed By...
article-image

After hearing the news of Harish’s suicide, Saraswati’s uncle Rudresh, who was also their matchmaker, also ended his life, reported the media house. Preliminary investigation revealed that Saraswati was in a relationship with Shivakumar. Harish also reportedly knew about their relationship.

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka Shocker: Newlywed Man, Matchmaker Die By Suicide After Woman 'Elopes' With Lover 2 Months After Marriage
Karnataka Shocker: Newlywed Man, Matchmaker Die By Suicide After Woman 'Elopes' With Lover 2 Months After Marriage
Rupee Rebounds 9 Paise To 91.90 Against Dollar In Early Trade On Lower Crude Prices
Rupee Rebounds 9 Paise To 91.90 Against Dollar In Early Trade On Lower Crude Prices
Bengaluru's Iconic Rameshwaram Cafe Is Now In Mumbai! Here's Where To Visit
Bengaluru's Iconic Rameshwaram Cafe Is Now In Mumbai! Here's Where To Visit
Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 30, 2026: Smog Covers City As AQI Turns 'Hazardous' In Multiple Areas
Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 30, 2026: Smog Covers City As AQI Turns 'Hazardous' In Multiple Areas

However, he reportedly persuaded Saraswati’s family members for the marriage. Rudresh (36) helped Harish in getting married to Saraswati.

After receiving the information, the police launched an investigation into the incident. “Two cases have been registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act within the jurisdiction of Davangere Rural Police Station,” said Uma Prashant, Superintendent of Police, Davangere, as reported by NDTV.

So far, there are no reports of any arrest in connection with the deaths.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Shocker: Newlywed Man, Matchmaker Die By Suicide After Woman 'Elopes' With Lover 2 Months...
Karnataka Shocker: Newlywed Man, Matchmaker Die By Suicide After Woman 'Elopes' With Lover 2 Months...
UP Viral Video: Locals Dial-112 to Stop Drunk Brawl in Jalaun, Cops Arrive But End Up Being...
UP Viral Video: Locals Dial-112 to Stop Drunk Brawl in Jalaun, Cops Arrive But End Up Being...
'Arey Yaar Kya Kar Diye Ho': Here's Truth Behind Viral Video Showing Woman Mocking Former Schoolmate...
'Arey Yaar Kya Kar Diye Ho': Here's Truth Behind Viral Video Showing Woman Mocking Former Schoolmate...
Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi: Know Why His Death Anniversary Is Observed As Martyrs' Day
Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi: Know Why His Death Anniversary Is Observed As Martyrs' Day
Shatrunjay Videography Row: Jain Temple Authority Faces Backlash Over Alleged Garbhagriha Protocol...
Shatrunjay Videography Row: Jain Temple Authority Faces Backlash Over Alleged Garbhagriha Protocol...