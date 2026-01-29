'Hit With Dumbell, Head Smashed Against Door': Delhi Police Woman SWAT Commando Allegedly Killed By Husband; Shocking Details Surface

Delhi Police Woman SWAT Commando Allegedly Killed By Husband | X

New Delhi: Chilling details surfaced in the alleged murder of a 27-year-old Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) commando of the Delhi Police. The deceased, identified as Kajal Chaudhary, was allegedly assaulted by her husband with a metal dumbbell. Her head was also smashed against a door frame at their residence in Delhi's Dwarka Mor area last week, reported Hindustan Times.

Kajal breathed her last on Tuesday (January 27) at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad after undergoing treatment for almost five days. According to reports, the deceased was also four-month pregnant.

Kajal suffered severe head injuries and was reportedly declared brain dead by doctors at a private hospital in the Dwarka area of Delhi. According to the HT report, she was shifted to another private hospital in Ghaziabad's Nehru Nagar on January 25; however, she succumbed to her injuries in the evening.

The SWAT commando married Ankur Chaudhary in November 2023. Her family members alleged that Ankur used to harass her for dowry. The couple also has a one-and-a-half-year-old son.

The police had already taken Ankur into custody after the assault. He was produced before a Delhi court and sent to judicial custody. "Now that the commando has died, the case has been converted from attempt to murder,” said Madhup Tiwari, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone-2), as quoted by the media house.

Kajal hailed from Haryana's Ganaur. She joined the Delhi Police as a constable in 2022 and then underwent commando training. The commando's brother is also a police constable.

Nikhil told HT that his sister met Ankur while pursuing graduation at a college in Panipat. After graduation, Kajal joined the Delhi Police, while Ankur reportedly secured a job in the Ministry of Defence as a clerk. At the time of the incident, the couple's son was at his maternal grandparents' home.

As per Nikhil, on the day of the incident, Ankur called him alleging that Kajal was fighting with him. Nikhil further told the media house that after Kajal took the phone from Ankur and tried to explain what exactly happened, the accused snatched the phone and threatened to kill him.

"He snatched the phone and asked me to record the conversation as evidence, saying he was going to kill my sister. I then heard her screaming before the call got disconnected," the deceased's brother further told HT. Nikhil further alleged that Ankur again called him and said that he had killed his sister.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.