Bihar Dowry Murder: 20-Year-Old Woman Killed By In-Laws Over Gold Chain Demand

Representational Photo

Another horrific dowry death has emerged from Bihar's Khagaria district, just days after the sensational murder of Nikki Bhati in Greater Noida, highlighting the persistent evil of dowry-related violence across India.

Twenty-year-old DC Kumari was allegedly murdered by her in-laws in Barkhandi Tola village, Khagaria district, and subsequently hung from a noose to stage her death as suicide. The brutal killing occurred after her family's inability to immediately provide a gold chain demanded during her brother's recent wedding.

The victim had married Vibhishan Yadav last year. Her father, Jago Yadav from Munger, revealed that his daughter faced continuous harassment for dowry from her husband and in-laws.

The grieving father told media that he had repeatedly assured the in-laws he would fulfil their demands given time, but they refused to wait.

According to the victim's brother, Sandeep Kumar, the in-laws first brutally beat his sister to death before hanging her body to cover up the murder. Medical examination revealed multiple injury marks on her body, confirming the family's allegations of violence.

"We gave them whatever we could. But they kept demanding a gold chain and a vehicle," Sandeep told NDTV. "My wedding had taken place two months ago, so they were demanding a gold chain. We said we couldn't give it immediately and asked for two months' time. So they murdered her."

The investigation has revealed that the accused husband, originally involved in agriculture, had turned to illegal activities, selling cannabis and alcohol in Bihar, a state with liquor sale in prohibited.

The family has lodged a formal complaint with local police. Following post-mortem examination, the victim's body has been returned to her family for final rites. The accused parties remain at large, with police conducting searches for their arrest.

This tragedy follows closely on the heels of the shocking murder of 28-year-old Nikki Bhati in Greater Noida last week. Bhati's in-laws burned her alive over demands for Rs 36 lakh dowry, a case that gained national attention after disturbing video footage emerged showing the victim stumbling down stairs whilst engulfed in flames.