Hyderabad: 3 Youths Arrested For Inappropriately Touching Women On Scooter With Peacock Feather - VIDEO

Three young men have been arrested in Hyderabad for harassing women on motorcycles in the Jubilee Hills area using a peacock feather. The arrests came after a witness confronted the harassers, recorded their actions, and shared the video online, prompting swift police action.

X user Aniketh Shetty was driving his car when he witnessed three men on a motorcycle following women riders and using a peacock feather to touch them inappropriately. Shetty immediately confronted the perpetrators and demanded they stop their harassment.

While sharing the video on X, Shetty called for police action against the harassers. In the footage, he can be seen confronting the youth, shouting at them and demanding to know why they were harassing the women.

"These 3 pieces of shit were following the girls in front of them and touching them with the peacock feather till I pulled down the window & yelled at them. Would've chased them further but the car in front of me didn't give way," Shetty posted on social media.

He added, "There is NOTHING more infuriating than watching this. I just reached home and I'm still shivering due to the adrenaline. 10000% sure I would've done something unlawful if my wife wasn't with me."

In the video, Shetty's wife, who recorded the entire incident on her phone, can be heard saying she captured the motorcycle's license plate number and would provide the details to police.

Hours after Aniketh's post went viral, Madhapur Police Station confirmed the arrest of all three suspects.

"All three accused have been identified and apprehended by Madhapur Police, Cyberabad. A suo moto case was registered against them, and the investigation is under progress," the Madhapur Police Station stated.