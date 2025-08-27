Kolkata Woman Faces Online Harassment, Family Estrangement After Kolkata Mobile Repair Shop Leaks Her Private Videos

AI Generated image

A young woman's trust in basic services has been catastrophically betrayed after a mobile phone repair shop in Kolkata allegedly leaked her private videos, leading to relentless harassment and family estrangement.

The victim, who has sought anonymity while sharing her ordeal on social media, described how what began as a routine phone repair has transformed into a nightmare that has destroyed her personal relationships and mental wellbeing.

The woman took her mobile phone to a local repair shop in Kolkata for technical assistance. However, instead of simply fixing the device, staff at the shop allegedly accessed and circulated her private videos without consent.

Since the breach, the victim has been bombarded with thousands of harassing messages, forcing her into complete social isolation.

Writing under the Reddit username Prior_Jackfruit4428, the woman detailed the profound impact on her life, "I am completely broken right now... since then my parents have stopped talking to me... I deleted all my social media accounts, changed my phone number, and completely cut myself off from everyone."

The harassment has been so severe that she has confined herself to her room, avoiding all social contact and abandoning use of her mobile phone entirely.

"I don't go out of my room anymore, avoid people and have stopped using my phone... I feel like my whole life has collapsed and I don't know how I'll ever recover from this," she wrote, sharing screenshots of the messages she received.

The victim's own parents have ceased communication with her following the incident, adding family rejection to the trauma of the privacy violation and public harassment.

The young woman described feeling as though her "trust, privacy, and reputation have been destroyed" and reached out desperately to others who might have experienced similar violations.

The woman has filed a complaint with Cyber Police regarding the breach of privacy.