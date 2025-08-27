Rajasthan Tragedy: 3 Dead, 1 Missing After Van Swept Away In Chittorgarh River Due To Google Maps Error | Representational Image

Due to incorrect directions from Google Maps, a van reached a culvert that had been closed for three years and was swept away in the Banas River. Five out of nine people in the van were rescued safely with the help of villagers and police, while three were killed, including two women and one child, and one person is still missing.

The accident took place late Tuesday night in Kanakheda village, Chittorgarh. Rashmi police station officer Devendra Deval said that a family from Bhupalsagar was returning from Sawai Bhoj temple in Bhilwara.

One of the survivors, Hitesh, said they relied on Google Maps as they were unfamiliar with the route and reached the Somi-Upreda culvert on the Banas River. "We were unaware that the culvert was closed. Water was flowing over it, and there was a deep pit in the middle. As soon as the driver drove the van onto the culvert, it got stuck in the pit and was swept away by the strong current," said Hitesh.

When the passengers shouted for help, nearby villagers and police reached the spot and rescued five of them. The Civil Defense Team was called to search for the remaining four, but they could not be traced. All nine passengers in the van were relatives.

Police stated that due to the opening of the gates of the Matrikundiya Dam on Tuesday night, the Banas River was in full flow. The administration had issued an alert and had placed stones and JCB machines to close the culvert.