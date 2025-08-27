 Rajasthan Shocker: 55-Year-Old Udaipur Woman Gives Birth To 17th Child; Family Initially Misrepresented Her Medical History
Rekha Galbelia, a 55-year-old woman from Udaipur’s tribal community, gave birth to her 17th child, highlighting the family's financial and social challenges, with several children having died shortly after birth.

Manasi Kamble
55-Year-Old Udaipur Woman Gives Birth To 17th Child; Family Initially Misrepresented Her Medical History

Udaipur: In a rare and shocking incident, a 55-year-old woman from Udaipur’s tribal community, Rekha Galbelia, gave birth to her 17th child on Tuesday at the Jhadol Community Health Centre. While the birth has stunned locals, it has also highlighted the severe financial and social struggles faced by the Galbelia family.

Rekha had previously given birth to 16 children, but four sons and one daughter died soon after birth. Of her surviving children, five are already married and have children of their own. Her daughter, Shila Kalbeliya, admitted that the family’s condition has been difficult. “We all had to face a lot of struggles. Everyone is shocked to know our mother has so many children,” she said.



Her husband, Kavra Kalbeliya, expressed deep concern over their financial crisis. “We don’t have our own house. To feed our children, I borrowed money from moneylenders at 20 percent interest. Despite repaying lakhs, the debt isn’t cleared. We live on scrap collection and have no resources for food, weddings, or education,” he said. Although the family was sanctioned a house under the PM Awas Yojana, they remain homeless as the land is not in their name.

Dr. Roshan Darangi, the gynaecologist attending Rekha, revealed that the family initially misrepresented her medical history. “They told us it was her fourth delivery. Later, it came out that this was her 17th child,” he said according to reports by IndiaToday.

Video: Villagers Carry Pregnant Woman To Hospital In 'Kadhai' After Curvet Collapses In Rajasthan's...
This case adds to India’s long list of stories highlighting gaps in awareness, healthcare access, and family planning. In 2019, a 65-year-old woman in Rajasthan’s Kota district also made headlines after giving birth through IVF, sparking debates on maternal health risks at an advanced age. Authorities are now expected to review the Galbelia family’s condition and extend possible aid.

