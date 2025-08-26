Video: Villagers Carry Pregnant Woman To Hospital In 'Kadhai' After Curvet Collapses In Rajasthan's Karauli

Heavy rainfall in Rajasthan has led to flood-like conditions in several places. Shocking visuals have emerged from Karauli district, exposing the administration's arrangements. Amid heavy rains, a pregnant woman's life was endangered due to the collapse of a culvert. Her family member transported the pregnant woman to the hospital by carrying her in a large cooking pot (Kadhai) and carrying her across the river through the swift current. A video of this incident is going viral rapidly on social media. People are strongly criticising the administration over viral video.

This astonishing scene was witnessed in the Karauli district, where the Kalisil River is flowing in its fierce torrent. The Kali Sil dam has overflowed, creating difficulties for people. The culvert near Aduda Bagirathpura collapsed due to the strong current of the Kalisil River, forcing people to risk their lives while crossing the river. Meanwhile, a pregnant woman who suddenly went into labour found her relatives in distress as they couldn't transport her across the river due to the collapsed culvert.

Locals devised a unique method to get the pregnant woman across the river. They seated the pregnant woman and another woman in a large cooking pot. Then relatives and some village lads held onto the pot and swam across to the other side of the river, where the woman was safely brought out and taken to hospital. It should be noted that Karauli district is witnessing the fierce wrath of rainfall.