NIA Court Takes Cognisance Of Chargesheet In Jiribam Meitei Family Killing Case After Year-Long Probe

Guwahati, January 30: More than a year after the abduction and brutal killing of six members of a Meitei family in Manipur’s violence-hit Jiribam district, a Special NIA Court on Thursday took cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), marking a significant step forward in the pursuit of justice in one of the most harrowing crimes linked to the ethnic conflict.

Accused named

The Special Court of NIA Manipur (Court No. 1) took cognisance of the chargesheet against three accused, all currently lodged at the Temporary Jail in Jiribam. The accused were produced before the court through video conferencing in connection with the chargesheet submitted by the NIA’s Imphal branch.

The accused have been identified as Thanglienlal Hmar alias Boya (40), son of Soilal Hmar; Lalrosang Hmar alias Rosang (24), also son of Soilal Hmar, both residents of Moinathol village under Dilkhosh Grant in Assam’s Cachar district; and Khopuimoi Hmar alias Puia (33), son of late Thienga Hmar, a resident of Keisel Punji in Borobekra, Jiribam.

They have been charged under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P) Act). The NIA had also submitted the required prosecution sanction under the UA(P) Act along with the chargesheet, which was placed before the court for consideration.

After hearing the submissions of the Special Public Prosecutor for the NIA and the defence counsel, and upon examining the materials placed on record, the court formally took cognisance of the offences. The court further directed the NIA to supply relevant copies of the chargesheet and supporting documents to the accused on or before February 10, 2026.

Bodies recovered

The case relates to the abduction of three women and three children from Jakuradhor Karong in Jiribam district on November 11, 2024. The victims — all belonging to the Meitei community — were allegedly abducted by Kuki militants and were suspected to have been taken towards the Barak River.

The victims were identified as Yurembam Rani Devi (60), Telem Thoibi Devi (31), Laishram Heitonbi (25), Telem Thajamanbi (8), Laishram Chingkheinganba (2), and Laishram Langamba, an eight-month-old infant. Days later, their decomposed bodies were recovered from the Barak River near the inter-State boundary between Manipur and Assam.

Investigators reported that the bodies bore multiple injuries and signs of extreme brutality, including mutilation, triggering widespread shock and outrage across the Imphal Valley. The killings led to massive protests, during which enraged demonstrators stormed the residences of several ministers and MLAs, further escalating tensions in the state.

Following the recovery of the bodies, and acting on directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the NIA took over the probe after re-registering the FIR initially filed at Borobekra police station.

NIA probe

During the course of the investigation, Thanglienlal Hmar alias Boya — described by the agency as a key conspirator in the massacre — was arrested on July 31 last year in a joint operation by the NIA and Assam Police. Two more accused were later arrested in follow-up operations.

After completing its investigation, the NIA filed the chargesheet before the Special Court on January 23, 2026. The case continues to be closely watched, given its gravity and its deep emotional and political impact amid Manipur’s ongoing ethnic strife.